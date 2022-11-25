Black Friday kitchen deals 2022 — coffee makers, blenders, robot vacuums and more

Black Friday is here, and if you’re looking to update your kitchen, now’s your chance to grab some great Black Friday deals. All kinds of kitchen appliances go on sale at this time of year — whether you’re after a new air fryer to produce delicious meals, or a robot vacuum cleaner to make your chores a little easier, there’s something for everyone.

But, with sales going up left, right and center, it can be tricky to find the best offers out there. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you — we’re constantly scouring the web and keeping our eyes peeled to find the best deals you can get.

Some of our favorites include the iLife V3S Pro reduced from $159 down to $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while you can get the Instant Pot 8 qt. Black Pro Crisp Air Fryer for just $169 at Home Depot, reduced from $249 (opens in new tab).

Don’t just take our word for it though. Keep an eye on our live blog to see the savings you can make.

Top Black Friday kitchen deals now

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

(opens in new tab) Nespresso sale: deals from $118 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is knocking up to 40% off a wide range of Nespresso machines as part of its Black Friday sales. After discount, deals start from $111. Not sure which model to get? The Nespresso VertuoPlus is on sale for $118 (opens in new tab) (was $169). We named it the best Nespresso machine (opens in new tab) you can get because it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only.

(opens in new tab) Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven: was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you’re after a toaster oven that can pretty much do it all, we’ve found a great deal this Black Friday. This convenient oven is an air fryer, toaster and pizza oven all-in-one, saving you the hassle of buying separate appliances to clutter your kitchen. It has 13 different programs, and comes with various accessories such as a nonstick pizza pan, air fry dehydrate mesh basket, and enamel baking pan. If you enjoy cooking up a storm, this is a worthwhile offer.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $49 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're after a basic, digital air fryer at a low price, this is a fantastic deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it even comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and one of the lowest prices we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Crock Pot 10-qt Digital Multi-Cooker: was $149 now $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you’re a fan of slow cooking, we’ve just found a great CrockPot deal. It comes with 15 cooking presets that you control at just a touch of a button, to prepare a variety of meals. Its 10-quart capacity is large enough to cook up a festive feast, and the clean-up is a breeze. Best of all, you’ll make a saving of $90, making it an offer not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, Dyson is a good brand to invest in. And right now you can get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for just $449. This is one of the latest models in Dyson’s range of cordless vacuums; it stands out for featuring a laser on the head to help detect hidden dust on hard floors. And despite its cordless design, it still manages to provide a powerful pickup.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot 8 qt. Black Pro Crisp Air Fryer: was $249 now $169 @ The Home Depot (opens in new tab)

If you want a versatile appliance, look no further than this Instant Pot 8 qt. Black Pro Crisp Air Fryer. As a multicooker, it can do much more than air fry — it can pressure cook, slow cook, roast, bake and more. So whatever recipes you’re interested in trying, odds are this Instant Pot can help. And as one of the best Instant Pots (opens in new tab), $169 is a great price tag.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is a real space-saver, and now you can get it for just $99 from Best Buy — that’s its lowest price ever. With interchangeable pitchers, it acts as a blender, food processor and smoothie maker in one. The controls couldn’t be easier to use, with three speeds to choose from, which also recommend the settings for dough, blending and crushing. Dishwasher-safe accessories make it really easy to clean up after as well.

(opens in new tab) iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now is a great time to grab the iLife V3s Pro as it's $60 off at Amazon right now. As one of our favorite, budget robot vacuums, this offers impressive pick-up performance to tackle carpets, tile and hard floors. With a decent runtime of 90-100 minutes, the iLife V3 also comes with a tangle-free pet hair care suction, which is handy for pet owners. In our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab), we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. If you’re after an affordable robot vacuum, this deal is not one to be missed.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you love to bake, now’s your chance to grab a bargain — you can get the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $249, that’s a whopping $200 off. This deal carries across the red, silver, blue and black colors, plus interchangeable accessories include a beater, dough hook and whisk. The bowl-lift design makes it particularly effective for mixing large, heavy ingredients, such as pizza dough. This is a great deal considering it’s one of the best stand mixers (opens in new tab).