Black Friday gaming laptop deal knocks $800 off Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080

We're just a few days away from Black Friday and retailers are starting to roll out the big deals. If you're shopping for a gaming laptop, good news: Amazon just started offering one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen yet on a new Razer Blade 14!

Right now you can get a new Razer Blade 14 for $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a hefty $800 off a beefy config of this 14-inch gaming laptop that comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics card.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 14 offers excellent performance in a compact and lightweight package. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD as well as a 14-inch QHD 165Hz display.

This model also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It should be plenty powerful enough to play many great PC games, and high framerates should look great on the laptop's 14-inch QHD 165Hz display.

In our Razer Blade 14 review, we called this gaming laptop sleek, powerful, and expensive — making it a great machine to pick up on sale. While it has the usual gaming laptop headaches (it runs hot and won't last long on battery power), this 14-inch powerhouse is undeniably great for gaming on the go.

