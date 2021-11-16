Black Friday gaming deal: Alienware with RTX 3060 Ti is $628 off right now

Black Friday deals season is here, meaning it's now a great time to hunt for big savings on gaming hardware. So if you've been holding off on buying a powerful gaming PC, we've got good news for you.



For a limited time, Dell has the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC on sale for $1,371. That takes 31% off the original price, saving you a whopping $628 in total. It's also worth noting that this gaming rig packs the in-demand Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, making this deal that much more tempting. Be sure to hurry while the offer's still active.

Alienware Aurora R12: was $1,999 now $1,371 @ Dell Alienware Aurora R12: was $1,999 now $1,371 @ Dell

This deal saves you a whopping $628 on a powerful gaming rig that sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage — all packed in a signature Alienware case that's both sleek and futuristic.

The Alienware Aurora R12 competes with the best gaming PCs on the market, thanks to its appealing design and powerful specs. This gaming desktop features industry-leading components including an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, plus Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The surprisingly beefy GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU will help you enjoy the stunning visuals in some of the year's best PC games, including Hades, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and Ori & the Will of the Wisps.

You'll also get quick loading speeds thanks to the 512GB of SSD storage — just bear in mind that you might need more space if you’re a fan of memory-heavy AAA games such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, which needs 125GB just to install.

Of course, the star of the show is definitely Alienware's famous futuristic design, resembling, well, a UFO. The front of this sleek machine has Alienware's signature glowing alien logo, and this particular model comes in a darker gray shade called "Dark Side of the Moon."

In short, it's a great deal, which gets you a gaming PC from one of the best manufacturers for $628 less than usual. Plus it comes with Windows 11 already pre-installed, meaning your machine will be ready to go straight out of the box. But if you want to broaden your search, browse through our Black Friday PC gaming deals page for more sales.