Black Friday Dyson deals are live — save up to 50% now on vacuums and more

Whether you’re looking for a new Dyson cordless stick vacuum, air purifier or haircare, the Black Friday deals are the best time to treat yourself to a great bargain.

Dyson is a premium brand that is rarely known for having sales. But when they do — especially around events such as Black Friday, it’s no surprise that they sell out pretty quickly. And considering the Dyson vacuum cleaners are highly rated as some of the best vacuum cleaners , they practically sell themselves anyway.

Luckily, we’ve scoured the web, and spotted some impressive Dyson deals available right now. For instance, this Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum, Large, Nickel/Blue that was $569 is now $284 @Amazon . That makes an incredible 50% discount, which is the lowest price a V11 has been to date. So whether you want to upgrade your existing Dyson vacuum cleaner or need to invest in one of the best air purifiers , now is a great time to pick up a great Dyson deal.

While you're shopping around, be sure to check out our main Black Friday deals hub for more ways to save.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum, Large, Nickel/Blue: was $569 now $284 @Amazon

If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 is a great deal — and at 50% off, it’s hit its lowest price yet. Its slimline design makes it lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. The LCD screen displays three power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes battery life. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair. Grab this bargain while it lasts!

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner: was $365 now $299 @ Amazon

Another decent cordless vacuum, the V8 offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. And if you have pets, its De-tangling Motorbar cleaner head will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibres.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan: was $649 now $580 @ Amazon

Make a decent saving on this air purifier and fan combo. This comes with 10 fan speeds to suit your needs, and a backwards airflow mode, if you don't wish to cool the room. Its 350° oscillation generates pure air coverage, and the Night Mode ensures a quieter setting. Plus, you’ll be making a substantial saving with this great deal.



Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ HP07 Air Purifier: was $749 now $549 @ Amazon

If you’re after a multi-functional air purifier, this is an excellent bargain. Not only does it clean your air, but the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 functions as a heater and a cooling fan combo. With up to 350° oscillation, it features a backward airflow mode, should you want to purify without cooling. What’s more, it ranked as one of the best space heaters we tested for its effective and even heat distribution. Making it a great buy!