Best Walmart last-minute deals — Apple Watch SE for $199, Lego sets from $19

The holiday weekend will be here in the blink of an eye. That means the window to have your last minute Christmas gifts delivered on time is rapidly closing. But not all hope is lost. Walmart is offering free shipping with Christmas delivery for purchases made by Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. (A $35 minimum applies). Walmart customers can also opt for same-day delivery and/or curbside pickup.

With that in mind, we're rounding up the best Walmart last minute deals that can arrive on time for Christmas. Our list includes Apple gear, kitchen appliances for the home chef, toys, and more. Just remember: You'll want to make your purchases asap to avoid any potential delays or stock shortages.

Shopping for yourself or not concerned with Christmas shipping deadlines? Check out our guide to the best Christmas deals and Walmart promo codes.

Walmart last minute holiday deals

Walmart last minute deals — Top sales now

(opens in new tab) Board games: deals from $4 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is offering a wide variety of popular board games on sale from $4. The sale includes titles for kids (Uno, Super Mario Monopoly, Sorry) as well as a few adult games (Buzzed, Things Schitt's Creek Edition, First & Last, more).

(opens in new tab) Lego sale: deals from $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $19. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV: was $29 now $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming devices (opens in new tab) you can buy. It streams in 1080p vs. 4K, but that's perfectly adequate for your guest room, kid's bedroom, or an older TV. Note: Depending on your location, you may have to opt for expedited delivery or curbside pickup to get this in time for Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market. It features immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone — all packed in a sleek design. It's now at its lowest price ever in multiple colors.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $89 now $75 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $109 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and compatible with both K-Cup pods and ground coffee. It can also brew in a variety of sizes including 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe or 8, 10, or 12-oz. cup.

(opens in new tab) Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $96 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the best fitness tracker (opens in new tab) we've tested. It has a color touchscreen and it's loaded with tech including built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit (opens in new tab) you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers.

(opens in new tab) Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer: was $141 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 5-in-1 device will let you grill, air fry, roast, bake, and broil from the comforts of your indoor kitchen. It includes a heavy-duty grill plate for adding grill marks to your meats, a perforated air-fry basket for oil-free crisping, and a large nonstick pan for all kinds of cooking. There's also an included removable thermometer for precise cooking.