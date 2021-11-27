Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals — best sales available now

What is OLED technology, and why does it cost more?

OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, a display technology that uses organic compounds to create clusters of red, green, blue, and white points of light to make up the individual pixels of the TV. On a 4K TV with 3840 x 2160 resolution, that means a single OLED panel will have 8.29 million pixels. And unlike standard LCD TVs, each one of those pixels produces its own light, and can be individually turned on or off, brightened or dimmed.

That pixel-level control of brightness lets OLED offer the best contrast of any display technology, with neighboring pixels delivering everything from intense brightness to true black, and every color imaginable.

As a result, OLED TVs consistently outperform LED-lit LCD TVs, whether they use standard LCD panels or boost the picture quality with enhancements like quantum dots or discrete dimming zones. As far as picture quality is concerned, there's OLED, and then there's everything else.

