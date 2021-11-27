Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals — best sales available now

Cyber Monday will soon be here, but you can already score some great OLED TV deals. We're still seeing some the best TV prices of the year, including massive discounts on premium OLED sets from every top-rated brand.
Big, beautiful 4K OLED TVs are on sale, making it more affordable than ever to buy all the best OLED TVs we've reviewed. From a gaming-ready, 48-inch budget model under $900, to the theater-like LG G1 OLED for $300 off, this year's OLED TV discounts are the best we've ever seen. Speaking of LG OLED TVs, you can now get the LG C1 OLED at a killer price; this deal goes in and out stock, so keep checking back to buy one like we did.
- OLED TVs on sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- LG 48" OLED A1 w/ $100 credit: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
- Sony 65" A80J OLED: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
- LG 77" A1 OLED + $150 gift card: was $2,999 now $2,696 @ NewEgg
- LG 83" C1 OLED: was $5,999 now $4,996 @ Walmart
With more than a dozen different OLED TVs on sale, from LG, Sony and Vizio, Best Buy has a huge sale on premium OLED models. With prices as low as $999, with discounts of hundreds of dollars, there's never been a better time to upgrade your TV.
Amazon has the LG C1 OLED TV on sale in multiple screen sizes, with discounts of up to $900 off the regular price! With LG's excellent webOS smart TV software, gorgeous OLED displays and some of the smartest features you'll find on any TV.
48-inch OLED TVs
LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon
Free $100 Amazon credit: The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $896 and the least-expensive OLED ever. Plus, use coupon "HBQ5KMZKGRRP" at checkout to get a free $100 Amazon credit. (Get the same price, without the credit, at Best Buy and Walmart.)
LG 48" C1 OLED: was $1,299 now $1,096 @ Amazon
LG's smallest C1 OLED packs in everything we love from the best TVs, like Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos sound, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync. It all adds up to a great TV, and a killer gaming display, and it's selling for the lowest price we've seen. (And if Amazon runs out, Best Buy has a similar deal.)
Sony 48" Master Series A9S: was $1,499 now $1,198 @ Amazon
Get a gorgeous and compact Sony OLED with the 48-inch Master Series A9S Android TV. This 2020 model puts incredible picture quality into a size that's perfect for smaller rooms and gaming setups, but still delivers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in. Best Buy has a similar deal.
55-inch OLED TVs
Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Vizio's 55-inch 4K OLED TV is back on sale. The TV uses Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. You can get $300 off now.
LG 55" OLED A1: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
LG's most affordable OLED TV gets even better, with the 55-inch LG A1 OLED. With webOS and LG's impressive Game Optimizer settings, the budget-friendly OLED is a huge deal for gamers and anyone that wants a 4K OLED for less. (You can find the same deal at Amazon and Walmart.)
55" Sony A80J OLED: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
This Best Buy deal takes a generous $400 off the original price. The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful Cognitivr XR processor, a rich 55-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. It's also available at this price from Amazon.
LG 55" G1 OLED TV + Soundbar: was $1,996 now $1,696 @ Crutchfield
The LG G1 OLED 4K TV is $300 off at Crutchfield, along with an extra $200 off an accompanying LG soundbar! It's a great way to set up your home theater with one of our favorite OLED TVs and fantastic sound.
65-inch OLED TVs
Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
Perhaps one of the best Black Friday deals of all time came from Best Buy last year, with the 55-inch model, but the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV is affordable even at full price. It's selling now for $300 off, making it one of the best bang-for-the-buck TVs you can buy.
LG 65" OLED A1: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
The 65-inch LG A1 OLED gives you one of the most affordable OLED TVs ever. With webOS and LG's impressive Game Optimizer settings, the budget-friendly OLED is a huge deal for gamers and anyone that wants a 4K OLED for less. (Get the same deal at Amazon.)
65" LG C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon
This Amazon deal takes a generous chunk off the original price. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, packing a powerful a9 4th gen AI processor, a massive 65-inch 4K display with an OLED panel and support for AI voice assistants. (It looks like Walmart has the same deal.)
65" Sony A80J OLED: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
This Best Buy deal takes a generous $500 off the original price. The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful Cognitivr XR processor, a rich 55-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. (Get the same price at Amazon.)
LG 65" C1 OLED bundle: was $3,003 now $2,149 @ Walmart
Get the superb LG C1 OLED TV along with a sweet-sounding LG SP7Y 5.1 soundbar and wireless subwoofer, for sound to match the premium OLED display. Walmart even includes installation via TaskRabbit. The best part? It's more than $850 off.
LG 65" G1 OLED TV: was $2,799 now $2,399 @ Best Buy
The LG G1 OLED 4K TV offers evo technology for consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. The 65-inch model is currently $400 off.
77-inches OLED TVs and larger
LG 77" A1 OLED: was $2,999 now $2,696 @ NewEgg (plus $150 NewEgg gift card)
This deal on another 77" LG A1 OLED is better than what Best Buy is offering. Not only is it a few dollars cheaper, but includes a $150 NewEgg gift card. LG's A1 series of OLED televisions are incredibly solid. Do know, it doesn't have the same level of features as the more expensive C1 line. Be sure to read our comparison.
LG 77" A1 OLED: was $3,199 now $2,699 @ Best Buy
The biggest version of LG's entry-level OLED delivers a great 4K smart TV with better-than-average picture quality, complete with HDR support, webOS smart software and Google Assistant and Alexa built-in.
LG 77" C1 OLED: was $3,299 now $2,899 @ Best Buy
Save $400 on the stunning 77-inch LG C1 OLED. In addition to being a gorgeous OLED smart TV with webOS software, LG has loaded it up with smart features and gaming capability that's unmatched in other sets.
Sony 77" A80J OLED: was $3,499 now $2,999 @ Best Buy
You can get one of the best big screen OLED TVs on the market for a steal, with the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV selling for $500 off the regular price. It's more than just a great OLED TV, it's also one of the smartest TVs you can buy, with Google TV software, amazing sound-from-screen technology and cutting edge features like HDMI 2.1 and an integrated ATSC 3.0 tuner.
LG 77" G1 OLED TV: was $4,299 now $3,796 @ NewEgg
The LG G1 OLED 4K TV offers OLED evo technology for consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. The 77-inch model is currently $500 off, and NewEgg has a promotion that gets you a $350 Visa gift card with purchase.
LG 83" C1 OLED: was $5,999 now $4,996 @ Walmart
Go big for less with the 83-inch LG C1 OLED, selling now for $1,000 off the regular price. Sure, that's still a pricey 5 grand, but premium OLED displays aren't known for being cheap, especially at this giant size. Packed with features, like HDR, HDMI 2.1 and both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it's a fantastic TV, now at a slightly more reasonable price.
What is OLED?
What is OLED technology, and why does it cost more?
OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, a display technology that uses organic compounds to create clusters of red, green, blue, and white points of light to make up the individual pixels of the TV. On a 4K TV with 3840 x 2160 resolution, that means a single OLED panel will have 8.29 million pixels. And unlike standard LCD TVs, each one of those pixels produces its own light, and can be individually turned on or off, brightened or dimmed.
That pixel-level control of brightness lets OLED offer the best contrast of any display technology, with neighboring pixels delivering everything from intense brightness to true black, and every color imaginable.
As a result, OLED TVs consistently outperform LED-lit LCD TVs, whether they use standard LCD panels or boost the picture quality with enhancements like quantum dots or discrete dimming zones. As far as picture quality is concerned, there's OLED, and then there's everything else.
Check out our selection of the best OLED TVs to learn more about the top models we've tested and reviewed.
Are Cyber Monday OLED TV deals worth buying?
Is it better to buy an OLED TV during Cyber Monday, or another time of year?
In a word: Absolutely. OLED holds a special place in the TV world, offering a clearly superior display technology over competitors like LCD, QLED and Mini-LED.
With the ability to turn off any of a 4K display's 8 million pixels, the self-emissive nature of OLED delivers both vibrant colors and perfect black levels. OLED TVs easily outperform LCD sets in color gamut reproduction, contrast, HDR support and overall perceived picture quality. They simply look better, because they are.
But this premium technology doesn't come cheap. With only one major manufacturer producing TV-sized OLED panels (LG Display), and then supplying both LG Electronics and competitors like Sony and Vizio, prices stay pretty high throughout the year.
The exception to this rule is Cyber Monday, when sales drop prices to the lowest point you'll see. 55-inch OLED TVs can even be had for under $1,000, a sight previously thought impossible.