This 60-inch Samsung 4K TV is just $449 in great Super Bowl TV deal

Looking for a big-screen TV with a small price? Well, you're looking at it, and it's one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've found.

The 60" Samsung TU690T 4K TV is $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. Getting $100 off this already affordably-priced TV is awesome.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 60" TU690T Series LED 4K UHD TV: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 60-inch 4K TV uses a Crystal Processor for upscaling your favorite TV shows and movies to ultra HD. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

This TV is on sale in several different size options, so you can choose whichever you like best. For example, the huge 85" Samsung TU690T 4K TV is $1,299 (opens in new tab) right now.

This entry-level Samsung TV gets you all the smart features you could want without having to spend a fortune. Its Crystal Processor upscales content to 4K, and there's support for HDR10+. You can also use Alexa or Google Assistant to control the TV with your voice, or stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2.

The Tizen OS the TV runs on is simple to use and makes it easy to find the content you want to watch. You'll also have access to all the streaming apps you could want, from Netflix to Disney Plus and more.

However, we wouldn't recommend this TV for gamers. There is no support for HDMI 2.1 and the max refresh rate for this TV is 60Hz. If you want to get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X, check out our list of the best gaming TVs.

Looking for more options? Check out our Super Bowl TV deals coverage or our January sales page for deals across all categories.