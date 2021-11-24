Best Black Friday RTX 30 gaming laptop deals — top sales right now

Black Friday deals are here, giving you the opportunity to save big on hot ticket items. Those in the market for a beefy gaming laptop should be especially vigilant as RTX 30 laptop deals are springing up at various retailers. These graphics cards have been impossible to find, due to the ongoing global chip shortage. As such, these RTX 30 laptop deals are a great way to get a rig with these highly sought-after GPUs.

Right now, you'll find steep discounts on RTX 30-powered laptops, such as the Dell G15, MSI Sword, Lenovo Legion 5 and Alienware m15 R4. All of these, and the others listed below, will provide you with exceptional gaming experiences. Since these are laptops, you're also free to take your gaming on the road. You can't go wrong with any of these selections. If you're interested in more options, head over to our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page.

Here are some of the best RTX 30 laptop deals we've found so far.

Best Black Friday RTX 30 laptop deals

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,218 now $783 @ Dell Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,218 now $783 @ Dell

If you want serious graphics power without spending a fortune, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has everything you need. This laptop features a Core i5-11400H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, along with a 120Hz 15.6-inch full HD display. You'll save a whopping $435.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: currently $899 @ AntOnline Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: currently $899 @ AntOnline The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a powerful gaming laptop, suitable for playing demanding AAA titles. It features a 15.6-inch 120Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H Hexa-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes bundled with Windows 11.

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 @ Micro Center MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 @ Micro Center

Packing a Core i7 11th Gen 11800H 2.4GHz Processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and a 17.3-inch display this laptop has some impressive specs. The inclusion of Xbox Game Pass is a bonus on this gaming laptop deal.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED laptop: was $1,899, now $1,249 @ Best Buy Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED laptop: was $1,899, now $1,249 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal on a powerful Gigabyte laptop that sports a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. And since it comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (which are still incredibly hard to find right now), it should have no trouble playing the latest and greatest games.

was $1,399 now $1,299 @ AntOnline Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $1,299 @ AntOnline

If you want a beefy gaming laptop with a large screen, the Lenovo Legion 5 is what you're looking for. This rig has a 17.3-inch 144Hz screen, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Octa-Core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Asus Zephyrus G15: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Best Buy Asus Zephyrus G15: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you a whole $300 on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. Save $300 right now on this Black Friday gaming laptop deal.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,109 now $1,567 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,109 now $1,567 @ Dell

The Alienware m15 R4 is a beastly gaming laptop that offers all the power an avid PC gamer could want. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an RTX 3060 6GB GPU. It's one of the best early Black Friday PC gaming deals we've seen.