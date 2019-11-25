11 awesome Black Friday deals under $50 right now

While many items go on offer during the Black Friday period, it doesn’t always mean they’re cheap. Big stuff like TVs or laptops are never going to be discounted that deeply, but you can still find some good deals if you only have a little change to spare.
The offers below all cost $50 or less to buy, and cover multiple product categories. You can find our separate pages for the best of Amazon Black Friday and Walmart Black Friday deals.
Streaming
Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 @Amazon
Plug this small USB-powered stick into your TV to instantly give it new advanced features like video and music streaming apps, web browsing and Alexa-powered voice controls. Alternatively, you can buy the same product for the same price at Best Buy.View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 @Amazon
If you want the best viewing and listening experience possible, then this version of the Fire TV stick will give you the same streaming and smart TV capabilities as the standard one as well as up to 4K and 60FPS video.View Deal
Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $49.99 now $29.99 @Best Buy
With an easy set-up, you can watch 4K Ultra HD as it was meant to be watched, while enjoying a host of streaming content, all easily navigable with the included remote control or via the Roku app. Also available at the same price from Amazon.View Deal
Tablets
Amazon Fire HD 8: was $79 now $49 @Amazon
This excellent budget tablet will let you enjoy HD video, music or ebooks for even longer, thanks to a bright and detailed LCD display and a 10 hour battery. Plus it has expandable storage, front and back cameras and is Alexa compatible.View Deal
Amazon Fire Tablet 7: was $49 now $29 @Amazon
Featuring a 7-inch display and access to the Alexa digital assistant, you now can get this Amazon tablet for the cheapest price yet. This is a great pick for younger kids and students.View Deal
Smart Home
Google Smart TV Kit: was $74 now $45 @Walmart
Including a Google Home Mini and a Chromecast, you get both numerous handy Google Assistant functions combined with a compact smart speaker, and the ability to control your TV and cast video and music to it from your smartphone, tablet or laptop.View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen.): was $49.99 now $34.99 @Amazon
The smaller version of Amazon’s ubiquitous smart speaker provides an easy way to play your music and to ask the Alexa digital assistant to help you with everyday tasks and give voice controls to the rest of your smart home products. You can also buy the Echo Dot from Best Buy instead of Amazon for the same price.View Deal
Audio
Beats urBeats 3: was $59.95 now $49.95 @Amazon
These wired earbuds will comfortably fit in your ears thanks to a choice of included gel tips, as well as producing great sound, and conveniently attaching together via magnets. You can also get the Lightning connector version for Apple devices for just $39.99.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom: was $99.99 now $39.99 @Best Buy
This is a Bluteooth speaker that will survive whatever place you take it to, thanks to an IPX7 waterproof rating. It also provides a big noise for such a small speaker, while managing to last for 10 hours per charge.View Deal
Games
Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4 or Xbox): was $59.99 now $27.99 @Best Buy
Explore an island full of dangerous special ops soldiers with a squad of friends, using advanced gadgets and weaponry to even the odds.View Deal
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch): was $59.99 now $49.92 @Amazon
An enormous fantasy RPG, now squeezed onto the Nintendo Switch. Play as an expert monster hunter as he takes on contracts, searches for the missing daughter of an emperor, and faces off against a gang of supernatural huntsmen.View Deal
