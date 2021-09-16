Apple's new 2021 iPad is already on sale at Walmart

The dust has barely settled on this week's keynote and already we've spotted the first iPad deals on Apple's new tablet.

For a limited time, Walmart has the new 10.2-inch iPad (64GB) on sale for $299. That's $30 off and the first deal we see on Apple's new iPad 9. As a reminder, iPad preorders are currently live and the new tablet will hit stores on Friday, September 24.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart

The new 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Walmart is the first major retailer to offer a discount on Apple's new tablet. View Deal

The iPad 9's biggest updates are its new A13 Bionic CPU and larger storage capacities. The CPU offers a 20% increase in performance, according to Apple. It's the same CPU found in the iPhone 11.

Meanwhile, the base model offers 64GB of storage, whereas the step-up model includes 256GB. In both cases, you're getting twice the storage of its predecessor. Apple also upgraded its front camera to 12MP (from 1.2MP) complete with Center Stage support, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

If you have an old iPad you're willing to trade in, Best Buy's offer may save you more money. Best Buy will let you trade-in your old tablet for up to a $400 discount. For instance, an old iPad 7 could fetch you a $160 credit which you can apply toward the purchase of a new iPad.

Keep in mind, we think Black Friday deals will knock the 2021 iPad's price to around $249, but if you can't wait till then — this is as good a deal as you'll get.

Shop today's best iPad discounts