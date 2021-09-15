How to preorder the new iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 — and best early deals

iPad preorders are officially live. This week's Apple Event kicked off with a new iPad 9 and iPad mini 6. Both tablets are now equipped with faster Apple processors and better cameras, yet they're both keeping their predecessors' same starting prices. The new iPad starts from $329, whereas the new iPad mini costs from $499.

Both iPads can be preordered now and are expected to hit stores on Friday, September 24. We've even spotted a few early iPad deals on both tablets.

Where to preorder the iPad 9

The iPad 9's biggest updates are its new A13 Bionic CPU and larger storage capacities. The CPU offers a 20% increase in performance, according to Apple. It's the same CPU found in the iPhone 11.

Meanwhile, the base model offers 64GB of storage, whereas the step-up model includes 256GB. In both cases, you're getting twice the storage of its predecessor. Apple also upgraded its front camera to 12MP (from 1.2MP) complete with Center Stage support, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have the new iPad available for preorder. However, Best Buy will let you trade-in your old tablet for up to a $400 discount. For instance, an old iPad 7 could fetch you a $160 credit which you can apply toward the purchase of a new iPad.

10.2" iPad 2021: preorder for $329 @ Amazon

The new 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. View Deal

Where to preorder the iPad mini 6

The 2021 iPad mini has received the biggest upgrades. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display). The new tablet also gets a current-gen A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the new iPhone 13. According to Apple, the new CPU should provide a 40% jump in performance when compared to the previous iPad mini.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering iPad mini preorders. However, Best Buy will let you trade-in your old tablet for up to a $400 discount. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini could fetch you a $175 credit which you can apply toward the purchase of a new iPad.

8.3" iPad mini 2021: preorder for $499 @ Amazon

The new iPad mini is the star of Apple's new lineup. It features an all-new thin bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. View Deal

Shop today's best iPad discounts