Amazon's massive 75-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $749

On the hunt for a TV that will make a statement? This beautiful 75-inch TV just hit its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can grab the Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV for $749 . At a discount of $350 off, this is one of the best 75-inch TV deals we've seen in a while.

Amazon Omni Series 75" 4K TV: was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. All models/sizes are currently on sale, but the 75-inch model is the most noteworthy at just $749.99. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.

This is one of the best 75 inch TVs you can buy if you don’t want to spend a fortune. With beautiful 4K visuals and high-quality audio, this TV gets you everything you need in a 75” set and more.

If this TV’s size wasn’t enough to make a statement, it also has a stunning design. It’s the best-looking Fire TV yet, with narrow bezels, a sturdy base, and a sleek metal finish. The Omni Series is Amazon’s premium TV line, and its design lives up to this moniker.

This TV has 3 HDMI ports, so you’ll be able to connect consoles, sound bars, and more to enhance your experience. You’ll also have your pick of streaming services, from Netflix to Amazon Prime to Disney+. Plus, this Amazon-made TV has Alexa functionality built-in, so you’ll easily be able to control your TV hands-free.