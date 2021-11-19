The awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 just crashed to $248 in Black Friday headphone deal

Black Friday deals are officially in full swing, meaning now is the best time to score the industry's finest tech devices on solid discounts. This applies to even the priciest of over-ear headphones, so if you're looking for great audio-related savings, look no further.

Right now, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones on sale for $248. That’s $101 off the usual $349, bringing them down to the lowest price we’ve seen. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy has the same model on sale at an identical discount. It's one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen. Make sure to act fast though, as audio devices have a tendency of selling out fast around this time of the year.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones on the market. They offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). At $101 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair. Make sure to check out Best Buy's listing in case Amazon sells out.

We've previously awarded the Sony WH-1000XM4 a number one spot in our best over-ear headphones and best headphones lists, and for a good reason too. Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use, these headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, the Sony WH-1000XM4 scored our Editor's Choice badge and made it to our best wireless headphones list too.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we described these headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas."

We were also impressed with the excellent audio quality, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls, and the lengthy battery life of around 30 hours (with active noise cancellation enabled). All this easily beats even the Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones, which by the way doesn't support USB-C charging unlike the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Not only do these premium headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also include detection sensors that automatically pause playback when the headphones are removed.

They also offer support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalize your audio experience with presets or other adjustments. These headphones are available in three color options: Black, Blue and Silver — all offered at the same discount.

Overall, it's clear that if you've ever considered buying the Sony WH-1000XM4, now is the time to act, as this deal brings these premium headphones down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And in case you wanted to browse through other options on the market, have a look through our roundup of Black Friday headphones deals available right now. Do also check out our round up of Amazon Black Friday deals for other enticing discounts.