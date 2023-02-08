Amazon just slashed price of Sony WF-C500 earbuds to $68

Good earbuds can be pricy, but there's no need to spend a fortune to get great audio quality. We've just found a deal on some of the best cheap earbuds.

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are $68 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. They were already a great value at full price, and they've only gotten better after this discount. This makes the Sony WF-C500 one of the best Presidents Day deals around right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $68 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

As the best wireless earbuds under $100, this deal means the Sony WF-C500 are at a bargain price that's too good to be overlooked. Music sounds punchy, and although they might not be as depth-filled as other Sony models, you can expect powerful lows and crisp highs. Battery life runs to 10 hours, or 20 hours with the charging case.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £59 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

In the U.K.? You can grab the Sony WF-C500 earbuds for £59 at Amazon UK right now. This is an unbeatable deal on some of the best cheap earbuds you can buy.

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds have a lot accolades to their name. After giving them the full rundown in our Sony WF-C500 review, we called them the best wireless earbuds under $100, and they snagged a spot on our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds too.

While these buds don't have active noise canceling, they still have some of the best audio quality in a pair of budget-friendly earbuds. And Sony included plenty of useful premium features, from 360 Reality Audio to DSEE to adjustable sound levels in Equalizer. All of this and more is accessible in the excellent Sony Headphones Connect app.

If that wasn't enough, the Sony WF-C500 earbuds have an IP4X water resistance rating and 10 hours of battery life. This extends to 20 hours of life with the included charging case. When they do run low, a 10-minute quick charge turns into 1 hour of playback.

The earbuds aren't perfect, however. The WF-C500 have no touch controls, only physical buttons; that means you're pushing the earbuds into your ears every time you want to skip a track. They're ok for video and voice calls, but only if you're in a quiet area, as they tend to pick up background noise.

Still, the Sony WF-C500 are an excellent pair of earbuds for their price. Now they've fallen to $68, they're an absolute bargain. If you're looking for more options, our headphone deals coverage is the place to go. Or, check out the Super Bowl TV deals you could score.