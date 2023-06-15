The Google Nest Doorbell is $50 off right now — and it's our best video doorbell

Google makes some of the best smart home products around, including our choice for the best video doorbell on the market. And now's a great time to pick one up, thanks to this sale at Amazon.

The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is $129 at Amazon right now. This is $50 off its usual price, just above its lowest price ever of $119. If this deal sells out, Best Buy offers the same discount.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Our favorite video doorbell is currently $50 off on Amazon. This video doorbell has an excellent picture, can announce familiar faces arriving at the door, and can also recognise packages, animals, and vehicles.

The Nest Doorbell is our choice for the best video doorbell on the market. It's easy to install and use and offers a ton of useful features.

We were really impressed by this device in our Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) review. The video footage was sharp and clear, whether it was shot during the day or at night. The 3:4 aspect ratio of the feed gave a great view of our reviewer's whole porch. Plus, the Google Nest Doorbell had accurate facial recognition, and can send alerts when packages are delivered and taken away.

It may be called the Google Nest Doorbell Battery, but this doorbell can actually run on either battery or wired power. And even if your power goes down, you're not out of luck — you get three hours of video storage on the doorbell itself for free, meaning you can still view footage. Google offers use of people, animal, vehicle, and package detection and custom activity zones for free, too.

If you choose to buy a subscription with your doorbell, Nest Aware ($6/month, $60/year), gets you 30 days of video recordings and Familiar Face detection. Meanwhile, Nest Aware Plus ($12/month, $120/year) provides 60 days of video recordings, 10 days of continuous video recording, and Familiar Face detection.

There is one downside to the Google Nest Doorbell. There's no Google Nest Doorbell chime accessory, so you'll have to use your existing chime or hook the doorbell up to a smart speaker like the Nest Mini to hear it ring.

The Google Nest Doorbell was already great at full price, and it's only gotten better after a $50 discount. If you're looking for more sales, check out our Amazon deals coverage.