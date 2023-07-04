This incredible cheap 4th July deal gets you a new mattress for under $200

Walmart's budget-friendly mattress line Allswell is 25% off via coupon code STAR25 right now. That means prices start from $170 – ridiculously cheap for a new mattress, and the lowest price ever on this mattress. It's one of a number of excellent 4th of July mattress sales currently running, but perhaps the outright cheapest we've spotted.

That's even more impressive when you consider it's a hybrid, and mattresses with springs are almost always pricier than all-foam models. Here, you're getting individually wrapped coils for bounce and breathability alongside a layer of memory foam for cushioning.

We consider this one of the best cheap mattresses around, but if it doesn't look quite right for you, you'll find more recommendations in our general best mattress ranking – many of these models are also discounted for Independence Day. Or if you're after a budget bed that punches above its price tag, read on for a closer look at this Allswell deal.

The Allswell mattress

Was: $337 (queen size)

Now: $252.75 via code STAR25 Overview: The Allswell is a straightforward, hybrid mattress with a medium / medium-firm sleep feel. The design includes a tier of coils, which will add bounce as well as boosting breathability by creating space for air to circulate within the mattress. The coils are individually wrapped, which should help with motion isolation (so movements won't reverberate across the sleep surface) and reinforced around the perimeter for sturdy edges. On top of this is a layer of memory foam, which will mold to your body shape and cradle your joints. The foam is infused with copper and charcoal to help with temperature regulation. You'll find more info in our article exploring Is the Allswell mattress any good? Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen on the Allswell. Previously, you could unlock a 15% off discount by signing up to text alerts (a queen is $286.45 with that offer, compared to $252.75 currently). Prior to this 4th of July deal, we'd never seen a bigger discount than that. Extras: The Allswell comes with a 100-night sleep trial, with free returns if you decide it's not right for you. There's also free delivery, and it comes backed with a 10-year warranty.

Buy it if...

✅ You need something for short-term use: Basic, budget beds like this one are great for spare rooms or short-term sleep solutions. We rank this model among the best mattresses for college students, for example.

✅ You want a mattress with springs: Most of today's best hybrid mattresses (i.e. ones with springs as well as foam) are mid-range or premium models – the Allswell is of the cheapest we've found, and it's from a reputable brand name, too. Hybrids tend to sleep much cooler than all-foam beds, which can trap body heat. They also offer a more traditional sleep feel, which is ideal if you're not such a fan of the slow-moving, quicksand feel of memory foam.

✅ You sleep on your side: The Allswell has a medium sleep feel that should be a good fit for side sleepers. The best mattresses for side sleepers tend to be on the softer side, to prevent pressure from building up around the shoulders and hips, while still keeping the spine correctly aligned.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You need something that's going to last a long time: Broadly speaking, cheap mattresses like this one aren't the most durable. If possible it's worth investing a bit more if you want something that's going to stand the test of time. In the lower mid-range bracket, the Nectar mattress ($699 for a queen in the 4th of July sales – see our Nectar mattress review for more) offers excellent value, or the DreamCloud mattress (currently $799 for a queen – see our DreamCloud mattress review) if you have your heart set on a hybrid. They're both a significant bump in price, but also represent much better quality.

❌ You sleep on your stomach or back: Allswell says this mattress has a medium-firm sleep feel, but customers rate it around a 5.5 out of 10 for firmness. That'll likely be too soft to provide adequate spinal support in a back or stomach sleeping position. The Siena mattress might be a better fit – in our Siena mattress review we found that one had a much firmer sleep surface, and it's similarly budget-friendly at $399 for a queen in the current sales. Allswell also makes a mattress called The Brick, which we rate amongst the best firm mattresses around.

❌ You weigh above 250lb: Heavier people will likely sink right through the memory foam to rest uncomfortably on the Allswell's spring layer. If you weigh 250lb or more, our roundup of the best mattresses for heavy bodies has recommendations, although you'll probably have to pay a bit more – the Helix Plus is the most affordable option, and that costs $1,124 for a queen (note: that's actually a really good price on that model – usually there's only 20% off but the current offer knocks 25% off).