All of the D&D 5th Edition rulebooks are on sale for under $20 for Black Friday

While most of today's Black Friday deals center around electronics – like 4K TVs, laptops, phones, tablets and video games – there's a great deal on D&D rulebooks that will make any adventurer feel like they've just rolled a nat 20.

The deal, going on over at Amazon, shaves at least 50% off the D&D core rulebooks (opens in new tab) – the Player's Handbook, Monster Manual and Dungeon Master's Guide – as well as some exceptional supplemental adventures like Ghosts of Saltmarsh, Curse of Strahd, Dragon Heist and Out of the Abyss.

Discounts on D&D rulebooks and adventures

Having been both a player and a DM for the last two decades now, I love D&D and sales like these make it easy to expand my library of adventures or pick up extra rulebooks for new players just joining my campaigns.

So what should beginners be looking at? Well, I definitely recommend picking up a Player's Manual at $15.99. That's an unbelievable value for a book that usually costs upwards of $60. I'd also recommend picking up a Dungeon Master's Guide for your group and the supplemental adventure Dragon Heist that's perfect for characters levels 1 through 5.

More experienced DMs should check out Curse of Strahd and Out of the Abyss, as they're incredibly fun adventures...but they do require a bit of preparation and strong improvisational skills to keep your adventurers entertained and engaged.

If you're looking for something like D&D without the improv and role-playing bits, Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, also on sale at Amazon for $34.99 (opens in new tab), is a truly excellent board game that mirrors a lot of D&D's concepts and doesn't require a DM.

Looking for more gift ideas? Make sure you check our main Black Friday deals hub and stick with us throughout the next few days as we cover all the best deals.