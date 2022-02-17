Alienware Nvidia RTX 3060 gaming laptop slashed by $621 at Dell

President Day sales have really kicked into gear now, with the long holiday weekend almost upon us retailers are now starting to offer some seriously tempting deals. Dell has already impressed us with epic discounts on several gaming laptops, and the retailer isn’t slowing down as the holiday rapidly approaches.

Right now, you can get an Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $1,028 at Dell. That’s a massive $621 off its regular retail price of $1,649. Make sure to use coupon code "50OFF699" at checkout to get the full discount. Plus, you can actually get this gaming machine for just $977, if you use code "DPA5" and purchase using financing. This will be interest free if you pay in full within 12 months. It's one of the best Dell Presidents Day sales around.

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,028 @ Dell

Dell is currently offering a massive $621 off this fantastic gaming laptop. This Alienware M15 R6 boast an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Use coupon "50OFF699" at checkout to get this price.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 isn’t the flagship 30-series graphics card, but it’s still pretty much impossible to find anywhere without a significant mark up. Many people are turning to pre-built rigs and gaming laptops to get their hands on Nvidia’s latest gaming tech, and this deal is one of the best ways to get hold of a powerful GPU without having to overpay.

Alongside a Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, this powerful laptop also sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games and 8GB of RAM, which is a little on the small side but should be enough to run most modern games without issue. The Dark Side of the Moon chassis is also pretty slick, and the 15.6-inch FHD display offers a 165Hz refresh rate.

This machine's strong gaming performance doesn’t come at the cost of usability either. It offers a respectable seven-hour battery life, which should get you through most gaming sessions. There’s also a HDMI port if you’d rather connect the laptop to a larger monitor. Plus, Windows 11 comes pre-installed, meaning your machine will be ready to use straight out of the box.

This is far from the only Presidents Day sale that has caught our attention, the annual sales event has already seen sizable discounts on everything from mattresses to smartwatches. Make sure to check out our full roundup so you don’t miss any seriously big saving.