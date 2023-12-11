Act fast! Govee's smart space heater is on sale for just $29 and cheaper than Black Friday

While winter can be a wonderland of holiday deals and picturesque landscapes, nothing dampens the holiday spirit faster than a cold, drafty room. A smart space heater is the best way to keep your family and friends toasty as temperatures hit their lowest points of the year. This compact gadget can be shuffled from room to room and with smart controls, you can control it from anywhere and have it kick on automatically when it gets too cold.

Right now, the GoveeLife 1500W Smart Space Heater is on sale for $29 at Amazon. That's marked down nearly half off of its normal $50 price tag. At 40% off this is a steal for any home in need of a compact yet capable heating system.

GoveeLife Smart Indoor Space Heater 1500W: was $50 now $29 @ Amazon

This smart space heater features a stylish and streamlined design that fits in any room. You can use the physical control panel built into the top of the heater, the Govee app or your virtual assistant of choice to adjust its power, temperature, and operation schedule.

Govee's space heater comes in at the size of a small smart speaker yet packs a sizable range and heat output that warms up to any 200-square-foot room within minutes. You can use the touch control panel at the top of the heater to switch between three heating speeds (low, medium, and high) and a fan mode. Its built-in sensor accurately relays your room's current temperature to the nearest decimal point.

All functions including power, temperature adjustments, and mode can be controlled via the Govee smart home app or by using a smart assistant (Alexa, Google, and HomeKit). With advanced scheduling, you can tell the heater to kick on at specific times such as 30 minutes before you wake up. You can also simply turn the heater on remotely to pre-heat a room on your way home from work. If the thought of a space heater running while you're away sounds scary, don't fret. This unit has built-in overheating and tip-over safeguards to protect your home. On top of that, its ceramic construction is flame-resistant.

This space heater comes with a built-in handle to easily lug its 3-pound body between rooms and a stand on the bottom of it lets you angle the heat 10 degrees upward to reach spaces like your bed. With a volume level below 37 decibels at its highest setting, this model is quiet enough for even the lightest of sleepers to use it overnight.

