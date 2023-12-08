25 best gifts under $50 they'll actually want

Searching for the hottest gifts of the season that won't break the bank? We've got your back. Our test team works throughout the year to evaluate all of the latest products from smart home gadgets and gaming gear to headphones and kitchen appliances. We've found that the $50 mark is the sweet spot where products are nearly as durable and feature-packed as the most premium options in their categories.

Be it a portable blender or the hottest new video game, we have something for everyone. With deals in full swing and the clock counting down to get your gifts on time for the holidays, now is the perfect time to start your shopping. We've hand-picked what we deem the best gifts under $50. And to make things easy for you, we've separated them all by category below. Also be sure to check out our best tech gifts list for 2023.

Mobile and Tech Accessories

JLab JBuds Mini

For just $39 the JBuds Mini wireless earbuds deliver strong performance, and the super-compact design will be attractive to anyone with small ears. Advanced features like Multipoint Bluetooth connections and an ambient listening mode round out this solid pair of budget buds. Read our full JLab JBuds Mini review to learn more.

SOOPII 100W USB C to USB C Cable with LED Display

This 6-foot-long braided USB-C wire supports fast charging at up to 100W. Pair it with a fast charger and you can power up your phone or laptop's battery life from completely dead to 50 percent in less than 30 minutes. Its built-in display measures wattage to ensure that your device is charging at the fastest speeds possible.

Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. In other words, it's the perfect gift for the person who's always misplacing their keys or wallet.

Anker Nano Battery Pack

This 10,000mAh portable charger from Anker has a built-in USB-C cable, making it the perfect accessory for most smartphones and tablets. We like this battery pack accessory because of its battery status display.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone Case

A brand-new clear iPhone case is a foolproof gift, but you'll want to be sure to get one with anti-yellowing properties like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone Case, our favorite overall iPhone 15 case.

Smart Home

Kasa Smart Plug Mini The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is one of the best smart plugs for its compact size and ability to sync up with all major smart home ecosystems. Its fantastic Tapo app lets you remotely power on or off connected devices and schedule what times they operate. It also has an Away Mode to turn things on or off to make it seem like someone is home to deter trespassers.

Amazon Echo Show 5

This compact smart display plays video and lets you easily interact with smart home devices. It comes in about the size of an alarm clock and fits into all kinds of spaces from your kitchen to your bedroom nightstand. Plus, the Echo Show 5 serves as a digital photo frame when it's not in use. You can get it with a free smart color-changing light bulb for just $39.

Govee WiFi Water Sensors

Monitor your smart home for leaks with these internet-connected sensors. If a drip or flowing water is detected this gadget will send a real-time notification to your smartphone identifying which room triggered the alert. This gives you time to act quickly or head back home to minimize damage.

Wyze Cam v3

This camera punches far above its weight class with a sharp 1080p resolution, smart home controls, and a built-in siren for under $50. Not only is it loaded with value but its IP65-rated body can be used indoors or out. No matter where you place it, you'll get clear video and color night vision at a fraction of the price. And, we like that it has local storage, too.

Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights

This elevated (yet still affordable) smart light strip is a hassle-free home decor upgrade, perfect home offices, living rooms and bedrooms alike. Thanks to the flexible design, it can even be used to design neon light murals.

Home Entertainment

Roku Express 4K+

One of the best Roku streaming devices, this compact box turns any regular TV or projector into a fully functional smart TV. It grants you access to hundreds of streaming apps and can be used to wirelessly stream pictures and videos from your iPhone or iPad to your TV over AirPlay.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

Add a discrete but powerful smart speaker to your home theater to control the lights, temperature, and even your TV with your voice. This Echo Dot has motion and temperature sensors built-in to trigger automations. Plus you can see the time at a glance which is helpful during movie marathons.

GANA HDMI Switch

If you've filled up your TV's HDMI ports with a streaming device, soundbar and gaming systems, this gadget turns a single HDMI port into two. Just attach your two HDMI devices to it and the third to your display and switch between both connected gadgets with a press of a button.

Majority Sound Bar

This compact dual-channel speaker gets seriously loud. It enhances the booms of explosions and special effects in your favorite shows and movies. Despite its massive 50 watts of power, it creates an immersive and clear sound free from tinniness even at maximum volume. In addition to relaying audio from your TV through its HDMI connection, you can play audio from other devices over a 3.5mm auxiliary cable, Bluetooth and USB.

JSAUX HDMI 2.1 Cables

This two-pack of six-foot JSAUX HDMI 2.1 cables is ready for next-generation gaming and video resolutions. With support for 48Gbps high bandwidth, these cables can transmit up to an 8K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Toys & Games

Nintendo Switch Sports

Play your favorite sports on Nintendo Switch, with the motion controls inside the Joy-Con controllers. Play Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara with friends and family in your living room.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing

This X-Wing replica Lego set is perfect for Star Wars fans. It comes with interactive parts plus three minifigures as well as an R2-D2 droid.

RiotPWR Gamepad Controller

The RiotPWR Gamepad Controller upgrades mobile gaming, adding a physical controller to your smartphone with no hassle. It's compatible with over 1,000 games and works with both iPhone and iPad.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic offers a massive extreme sports playground that you can explore on a bike, skis, snowboard, wingsuit or even a rocket-powered glider. With dozens of events to complete, and tons of secrets to unearth across its large-scale map, you'll likely still be playing Riders Republic by the time New Years 2024 rolls around as there's so much content to enjoy.

Kitchen Gadgets

Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

Place the two included probes into your proteins and you can use your phone to check on the temperatures of your meat while it cooks in your grill, smoker or oven. Set target doneness levels and you'll get a notification when your meat is cooked well enough to your liking.

Magic Bullet Portable Blender

This portable blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder or fruit of choice and you're set! It can also be used as a water infuser.

Dash Stirring Popcorn Maker

What do you get for someone who has every kitchen gadget? We'll guess they don't have a self-stirring popcorn maker. This can make up to 12 cups of popcorn at once, so family movie night is covered.

Cosori Mini Air Fryer

This 2.1-quart air fryer is ideal for single-serving items like sides, snacks, and wings. At under five pounds, it's easy to move between rooms or stow away in a cabinet when you don't need it. This is a perfect fit for a university student who wants a discrete way to heat up leftovers from the mini fridge in their dorm.