11 Black Friday laptop deals I highly recommend

As a Computing Writer for Tom’s Guide, it’s my duty to keep you informed about the best laptops you can buy. This is especially true with the slew of Black Friday deals currently underway. If you’ve wanted or needed a new notebook for work or everyday computing, I can call out some of the best devices I’ve seen on sale so far.

Below are 11 Black Friday laptop deals that I highly recommend. They include everything from thin ultrabooks, beefy gaming laptops and some versatile 2-in-1 laptops. All of these devices should also hold you over for a few years since they’re mostly models released within the past two years. If I was in the market for a new laptop, I’d get any one of these now before they sell out! (For more choices, check out our main guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals as well as our look at Black Friday gaming laptop deals.)

Without further delay, these are the 11 Black Friday laptop deals I recommend.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

11 Black Friday laptop deals I recommend

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: was $429 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Lenovo Chromebook (opens in new tab) is a great choice for a lot of people. With an 11th-generation i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows (opens in new tab) and write documents, this will do it all.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it top 14 hours on our battery test — an outstanding result. This model features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500! The powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our pick for the best gaming laptop (opens in new tab), and there's $500 off the normal price right now. This machine comes with Windows 11 and sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. At $500 off, this is an epic deal.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro 8 is fitted with an Intel Core i7 processor for top-of-the-tree performance. With a 13-inch touch screen, 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD this purpose-built Windows 11 machine 2-in-1 is a joy to use.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop comes loaded with high-end specs. You get a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a massive 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti — all for $999. Plus, it's pretty portable. The ROG Flow X13 has a 13.4-inch screen and weighs a little less than 2.9 pounds, but you still get about 6 to 7 hours of battery life when you're not gaming. And don't forget — this touchscreen machine folds into a tablet for real versatility.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: was $1,649 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop that's tailor-made for people who are always on the go. This configuration features a 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen, a 12th gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want more space in your new MacBook Air, whether that's because you know you'll fill it up or you want access to higher memory speeds, then this Best Buy deal is the top price we've come across yet for the 512GB model.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5: was $2,399 now $1,449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $950: Save yourself an insane $950 on the Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 laptop. This beastly machine comes with a 17.3-inch 360 Hz display, with Full HD resolution. Inside is a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 12th generation Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TI GPU. That's on top of an array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, Mini DP and two USB 3.2 ports. This deal is also available at Newegg (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.