Razer Blade 16 laptop now for sale following tariff pause

At the beginning of April Razer halted direct laptop purchases in the United States, largely due to tariffs instituted by the Trump administration.

At the time, the removal included the newest iteration of the Razer Blade 16, which was still up for pre-order.

Fortunately, if you're looking for the Razer Blade 16 (and only the Blade 16) the company announced today that all variations of the gaming laptop are in stock and available for direct purchase from Razer.com or Razer stores.

When Razer paused laptop sales, every single laptop was removed from the US version of the Razer online store. As of this writing, only the new Razer Blade 16 is available for direct sale. Unfortunately, the Blade 14 and Blade 18 models remain unavailable.

You can still buy accessories including skins, cooling pads and sleeves, though—those never went away.

If you're near a U.S. location you can check out the laptop at Razer Stores. Here's where you can check it out:

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Paramus, NJ

Austin, TX

Seattle, WA

Las Vegas, NV

Garden City, NY

King of Prussia, PA

Orlando, FL

Miami, FL

If you can't see one in person, sit tight—we're hoping to photograph, test and review one ourselves soon.

What's new in the Razer Blade 16

The laptop featuring AMD Ryzen AI 9 300 CPUs start at $2,999, with the highest level available featuring an RTX 5090 for $4,899. Razer didn't mention tariffs in its press release but it doesn't appear the company has altered pricing due to the taxes.

The annual iterations of the Razer Blade 16 have been among the best gaming laptops that you can buy thanks to a sleek design and powerful internals. Compared to previous years, Razer claims the 2025 version of the Blade 16 is 32% thinner than the 2024 version with 50% more key travel (from 1mm to 1.5mm) providing a more comfortable experience.

We are working on a review of the 2025 Razer Blade 16, so check back soon to find out how the newest Razer gaming laptop compares to its predecessors.

