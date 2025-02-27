Epic Apple sale live now — save big on MacBooks, iPhone 16e, Mac mini and more

From laptops to desktops, Apple makes some of the best personal computers you can buy. Unfortunately, Apple devices are known for their premium pricing. The good news is there are always plenty of deals that can help lower the cost of any Apple device you might have you eye on.

This week in particular I'm seeing epic Apple deals on the company's AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs. One of the best deals right knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Mac mini (M4) at Amazon. The new Mac mini is an amazing bargain, especially now that it comes equipped wit 16GB of RAM. Any price cut on this machine is an epic deal.

Below I've rounded up the five best Apple deals you can get right now along with some accessory deals. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our larger guide to the best Apple deals this week.

Best Apple devices

iPhone 16e preorder: $5/month w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Get Apple's budget iPhone for just $5/month at Verizon. You'll need to open a new line of service to get this deal. Otherwise, no trade-in is required and the promo is available on any data plan.

Apple AirTag 4-pack: was $99 now $67 at Amazon If you're always losing everything, this 4-pack of Apple AirTags is the ideal gift. After a quick one-tap setup, you can throw an AirTag in your bag, add one to your keychain, or stick it directly on your iPhone or MacBook.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $549 at Amazon No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over the holidays, but has rarely been on sale this month.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple iMac (M4): was $1,299 now $1,149 at Amazon The iMac M4 delivers all the strengths of the iMac with the added juice provided by Apple's M4 chip, delivering better performance than any iMac to date. In our iMac M4 review, we gave the Editor's Choice all-in-one four stars for delivering great performance. It features a 24-inch 4480 x 2520 display, 16GB of RAM, M4 chipset, 256GB SSD, and 12MP webcam.

Apple accessories

Maxjoy AirPods 4 Case: was $12 now $8 at Amazon Protecting your new AirPods 4 with a silicone case is a no-brainer. With wireless charging support, a handy keychain, and a useful cleaning kit, this AirPods case will make an excellent accessory for your AirPods.

Kenke iPad 10 Case with Keyboard: was $27 now $16 at Amazon If you’re looking for an accessory for your iPad 10, you can’t go wrong with this keyboard folio. The keyboard is magnetically detachable and can quickly connect via Bluetooth and the folio acts as a stand to create a convenient laptop-like workstation. Plus, there’s even a built-in spot to store an Apple Pencil.