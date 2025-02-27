Epic Apple sale live now — save big on MacBooks, iPhone 16e, Mac mini and more
Score an M4-powered Mac from $549
From laptops to desktops, Apple makes some of the best personal computers you can buy. Unfortunately, Apple devices are known for their premium pricing. The good news is there are always plenty of deals that can help lower the cost of any Apple device you might have you eye on.
This week in particular I'm seeing epic Apple deals on the company's AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs. One of the best deals right knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Mac mini (M4) at Amazon. The new Mac mini is an amazing bargain, especially now that it comes equipped wit 16GB of RAM. Any price cut on this machine is an epic deal.
Below I've rounded up the five best Apple deals you can get right now along with some accessory deals. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our larger guide to the best Apple deals this week.
Best Apple devices
iPhone 16e preorder: $5/month w/ unlimited @ Verizon
Get Apple's budget iPhone for just $5/month at Verizon. You'll need to open a new line of service to get this deal. Otherwise, no trade-in is required and the promo is available on any data plan.
If you're always losing everything, this 4-pack of Apple AirTags is the ideal gift. After a quick one-tap setup, you can throw an AirTag in your bag, add one to your keychain, or stick it directly on your iPhone or MacBook.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over the holidays, but has rarely been on sale this month.
The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $989 @ B&H | $899 @ Best Buy
The iMac M4 delivers all the strengths of the iMac with the added juice provided by Apple's M4 chip, delivering better performance than any iMac to date. In our iMac M4 review, we gave the Editor's Choice all-in-one four stars for delivering great performance. It features a 24-inch 4480 x 2520 display, 16GB of RAM, M4 chipset, 256GB SSD, and 12MP webcam.
Apple accessories
Protecting your new AirPods 4 with a silicone case is a no-brainer. With wireless charging support, a handy keychain, and a useful cleaning kit, this AirPods case will make an excellent accessory for your AirPods.
This particular phone case is designed to fit the iPhone 15 Pro, but there are a ton of other discounted Rifle Paper Co. cases for the iPhone 14 series and other iPhone 15 series phones. It’s not always feasible to give someone a new phone, but a new phone case? That’ll make a phone feel brand new without breaking the bank.
If you’re looking for an accessory for your iPad 10, you can’t go wrong with this keyboard folio. The keyboard is magnetically detachable and can quickly connect via Bluetooth and the folio acts as a stand to create a convenient laptop-like workstation. Plus, there’s even a built-in spot to store an Apple Pencil.
This handy wireless charger is designed for top Apple fans who own an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods. You can charge all three devices at the same time, conveniently in one spot. It’s compatible with all Apple Watches (except for Series 10), most AirPods, and most iPhones.
This durable, no-slip case is designed for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with bezels to protect the screen and camera bump out from scratches and cracks. If you have a different iPhone, no worries. Best Buy has plenty of Presidio2 Grip Cases on sale for other iPhones as well.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.
