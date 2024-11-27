Surfshark Black Friday deals: the best cheap VPN just got cheaper

Black Friday is almost here, and Surfshark is one of the VPNs slashing its prices over the weekend. Surfshark is second on our list of the best VPNs, as well as claiming the crown for the best cheap VPN – but it has just got even cheaper, and there are some amazing value deals available this Black Friday.

Surfshark's offer sees its two-year Starter plan drop to just $1.99 per month, with an additional four months included for free. This works out as a 87% saving and makes it one of the best Black Friday VPN deals.

More premium plans are also on offer. Surfshark One is 86% off, and includes breach alerts for your personal information, a private search tool, and antivirus and malware protection for $2.49 per month, with an extra four months free.

If you want to go one step further, then Surfshark One+ is 81% off, at $3.99 per month, plus six extra months for free. This top tier plan gives you all the protection included in the previous plans, as well as the data removal service Incogni. Incogni sends removal requests to data brokers on your behalf, making sure that you receive less spam and stay more private. The service frequently repeats this process, so you're always protected.

These deals are all two years long as standard (plus your additional free months), but there are one-year, and one-month plans available if that's your preference. These plans do work out as more expensive per month than the two-year plan, so bear that in mind when choosing your plan.

For the one-year plans, Surfshark Starter is $2.99 per month, Surfshark One is $3.39 per month, and Surfshark One+ is $5.99 per month. All come with four months free.

If you really don't want long term protection then there is a 1-month plan, starting at a very expensive $15.45. However, all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try any plan and see if it's right for you.

The best Surfshark Black Friday deals

Surfshark Starter | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $1.99 per month Save 87%: Surfshark's Black Friday deal is the best combination of value and performance. It's the fastest VPN we've tested, and is great for streaming. It has over 3,000 servers worldwide and offers unlimited device connections. $1.99 per month ($55.72 upfront) is an amazing deal, plus you get 4 additional months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark One | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $2.49 per month Save 86%: Surfshark One provides you with all the speed and protection you get with Surfshark Starter, plus a load of identity and device protection. There's ID and credit card breach alerts, and antivirus and malware protection. You can get the plan for $2.49 per month ($69.72 upfront), which includes an extra four months for free. Like the cheaper plan, Surfshark One includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark One+ | 2 years + 6 months FREE | $3.99 per month Save 81%: If you're looking for the highest level of protection Surfshark offers, then look no further than Surfshark One+. For $3.99 per month ($119.70 upfront), with 6 extra months free, this deal allows you the unlimited connections, fastest speeds, and protection features offered by Surfshark. As well as all this, you get the data removal service Incogni thrown in. Incogni scans the web for your personal information, and sends removal requests to data brokers on your behalf. It repeats this process again and again, so you'll always stay protected, and you can try it out risk free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Incogni | Data Removal Service | $7.49 per month Save 50%: Incogni is an easy-to-use, fast, and reasonably priced data removal service. It scans the internet for your personal information, automatically sending out removal requests to data brokers. It sends these requests on your behalf for as long as is needed, meaning you will stay protected.



If you're just looking for a data removal service then you can get Incogni for $7.49 per month ($89.88 upfront). However, if you want total cybersecurity protection Incogni is included in the Surfshark One+ subscription.

What is so good about these Surfshark deals?

Surfshark is runner-up in our best VPNs list, and is a quality VPN service. It is the best deal this Black Friday for its combination of performance and price. As well as being the best cheap VPN, it's also the fastest. It's one of the best streaming VPNs, and features in our best iPhone VPN and best Android VPN lists.

Surfshark is seriously fast, reaching over 950 Mbps using WireGuard and, even more impressively, OpenVPN. It'll unblock all your favourite streaming sites, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer.

There's some good features, including Alternative ID and Alternative Number. Alternative ID allows you to create spoof email addresses that will forward mail onto your real inbox. This is great for signing up for things like newsletters and imputing your email online.

Alternative Number enables you to create a fake phone number to prevent spam calls. There's a few limitations, but it's an interesting feature that's only available with Surfshark.

You do get malware blocking and antivirus, although this isn't the best on the market. Tools such as NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro has proved to be superior in our testing.

If you have a load of devices you want protected by a VPN, then you'll love Surfshark's unlimited device connections policy. Just one plan allows you to protect as many devices as you like.

Overall, if you're on a budget but still want a quality VPN, then we highly recommend Surfshark. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out and claim a refund if it's not for you.