PrivadoVPN has forgotten to end its Black Friday deal – it's still $30 all-in
This holiday hangover has lasted an awfully long time...
Oh, PrivadoVPN – you treat us so well. So well, in fact, that it appears that the bargain provider has forgotten to end its Black Friday deal. It's great value all year round, but this is something special.
Featuring in my guide of the best cheap VPNs, PrivadoVPN is a simple yet reliable VPN service that's fast, offers good privacy, and can unblock most streaming sites around the world. At $1.11 per month on the 2-year plan (paid $30 upfront), it's the cheapest provider I'm comfortable recommending, and is a great alternative to the very best VPNs.
Seeing as this is billed as a limited deal, we don't know when it might end – but it's still available at the time of writing. More information below.
This PrivadoVPN deal in detail
PrivadoVPN | 2 years + 3 months free | $1.11 per month
Save 90%: If you're on a budget, PrivadoVPN is the one to go for. Speeds are up there with the likes of NordVPN and Surfshark, and it's able to unblock tons of streaming sites like global Netflix libraries and BBC iPlayer. Privacy is strong too, and there's a 30-day money back guarantee. The 2-year plan costs $1.11 per month ($30 all-in), with the 1-year plan available for $1.33 per month ($20 all-in).
What is so good about this PrivadoVPN deal?
I don't really have to spell it out, do I? Look at the price! Of course, the price means nothing if the product's terrible – which thankfully isn't the case with PrivadoVPN.
It covers all the basics well, with solid encryption, nippy connection speeds, and great support for streaming sites. If you're new to VPNs, it's super simple to get up and running, too.
Admittedly, it's a fairly simple app that doesn't boast the bells and whistles of the likes of NordVPN, ExpressVPN or Surfshark – but it's a fraction of the price, and doesn't sacrifice much in the process.
One area where I'd like to see improvement is the fact that PrivadoVPN hasn't undertaken an independent audit. Despite never seeing anything in my PrivadoVPN review that indicates there's anything dodgy going on in the background, I'd love to see this proven by a third party.
If you're just looking for a simple and effective VPN to stay private online and stream more content, it's the perfect choice.
