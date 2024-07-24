A VPN routes your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel and spoofs your IP in the process, making it a must-have in today's day and age. However, not all VPNs are created equal, and there are hundreds of them out there that aren't up to scratch when it comes to protecting you online. NordVPN is arguably the most popular name in the VPN space, which naturally prompts the question: is NordVPN legit?

In our testing, NordVPN came out on top as the very best VPN service right now, blowing the competition out of the water when it comes to connection speeds, unblocking streaming platforms worldwide, customer support, as well as offering an all-around security package with built-in malware protection and ad-blocking. Plus, given its rich feature list and competitive prices, Nord's value for money is also second to none.

Read on as I discuss NordVPN's legitimacy, its privacy and security offerings, whether this Panama-based cybersecurity firm can be relied upon, and what your options are if you do indeed choose NordVPN and then face any issues.

Is NordVPN legit?

NordVPN is an online VPN service, meaning it encrypts your internet traffic and hides your real IP address to protect you against the prying eyes of hackers, ISPs, and government authorities, as well as allow you access to geo-restricted content from around the world.

NordVPN was launched in 2012 by two childhood friends with the aim of offering an easily accessible internet security tool to counter rapidly growing internet censorship, intrusive government surveillance, and content control. The company is based in Panama, a country where there's no mandatory data retention law, meaning NordVPN does not need to store any user activity logs.

As far as legitimacy is concerned, NordVPN is, simply put, the best VPN service on the market right now. It came out on top in our tests, whether that's for overall security, unblocking Netflix (and other streaming platforms), compatibility with different device types (Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, etc.), or for sheer speed.

Putting all this into perspective, yes, of course, NordVPN is legit. It's, in fact, at the top of multiple VPN guides on our site, including the best VPN for streaming and the fastest VPN. Check out our in-depth NordVPN review to learn why we rate the service so highly.

Is NordVPN really safe?

We tested hundreds of providers and found NordVPN to be the most secure VPN, so it's undoubtedly safe and a great pick to keep snoopers and cybercriminals at bay. In addition to a strict (and audited) no-logging policy, NordVPN offers excellent encryption, leak protection, audited apps, and a reliable kill switch that'll protect your data if the internet connection accidentally drops.

NordVPN also offers a handful of unique features that are difficult to find elsewhere. These include Double VPN, Onion over VPN, and Meshnet. Double VPN routes your traffic through two servers, adding an extra layer of protection; Onion over VPN allows you to access the super-secure Tor network without having to download the Tor browser; and Meshnet lets you create your own secure network and connect up to 60 devices via encrypted NordVPN connections. This makes online activities, like multiplayer gaming and sharing files, even more secure.

If you think NordVPN is just a world-class VPN service, think again! This big-name provider is my top choice for all-around protection on the internet, thanks to its full suite of cybersecurity tools, which includes built-in antivirus and browsing protection, blockers for ad and trackers, a cross-platform password manager named NordPass, a data breach scanner, and encrypted cloud storage.

It's well worth noting, though, that Nord suffered a server breach in 2018, and even though the intruder didn't gain access to any user credentials, billing details, or any other profile-related information, this lapse did put a tiny stain on Nord's otherwise flawless image. However, NordVPN is well past the incident now, and six years and two independent audits later, the firm has proven that its servers' privacy is rock-solid.

One of Nord's goals is to keep getting better, and it recently upgraded its cybersecurity features to live up to the high standards it has set for itself. NordVPN Threat Protection Pro—Nord's new and advanced cybersecurity tool—can block the latest cyber threats, including phishing attacks, web tracking, scams, and malware.

Unlike Threat Protection, which is available on all Nord VPN plans, Threat Protection Pro does not need a VPN connection to be active and utilizes Javascript and URL filtering to improve its ability to block malicious sites; Threat Protection and other VPNs only rely on DNS filtering.

Even better, NordVPN's "Complete" plan ($5.99 a month on a two-year commitment), which contains everything the provider has to offer, including Threat Protection Pro, is still cheaper than ExpressVPN's (the second-best VPN overall) most basic plan. If you'd just like Nord's high-speed and secure VPN, though, you can get it for just $3.99 a month. You will also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service out risk-free before you commit.

What happens if I have issues with NordVPN?

Although NordVPN is fairly easy to set up and operate, no matter the platform you're using it on, the chances of someone running into an issue with a piece of tech are never zero. That's nothing to worry about with NordVPN, though.

The provider offers 24/7 customer service (including live chat manned by real human beings), a comprehensive support website with guides sorted into categories like General Info, FAQ, Connectivity, and Billing, and the ability to raise a ticket within the app—one of the very few providers to offer in-app support. Email support isn't always quick, but it's great for exchanging extra details about your problem with the NordVPN support team.

Lastly, if, within the first 30 days of getting a NordVPN subscription, you come to the conclusion that the service isn't for you, you will get all your money back. That's because NordVPN comes with a generous 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you don't have to risk a single penny to find out if it's the very best choice for your specific needs and preferences.