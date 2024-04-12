The best Brazil VPN in 2024

Brazil VPNs have seen a massive boost in their popularity as citizens are getting ready to evade potential social media restrictions. This comes after a Brazilian court decided to open an inquiry against Elon Musk for obstructing justice, after the tech billionaire refused the Brazilian government's orders to ban X accounts controlled by far-right activists.

In the past, the country also placed certain restrictions on WhatsApp—and combined with the fact that Brazil is an epicenter of cyber crime and online surveillance, the need for the best VPNs have never been more urgent. A VPN will not only anonymize you on the internet and protect your data, but also allow you to access geo-restricted content from around the world.

However, the options are aplenty, and picking the right one can be difficult. My team of experts and I at Tom's Guide have put today's top VPN providers (dozens of them) to the test. I've compared them across core aspects such as security, unblocking, performance, ease of use, and of course, value for money. Keep reading for a detailed analysis of every single provider, and if you're after a quick answer, here are the three best VPNs for Brazil right now.

The 3 best Brazil VPNs at a glance

NordVPN: the best Brazil VPN

NordVPN is my #1 recommendation for Brazilian citizens, thanks to servers inside and nearby Brazil—and thousands more spread worldwide. Combine that with the fastest VPN speeds and class-leading unblocking capabilities, and it's easy to see why I rate the service so highly. Nord's also an all-in-one security package, offering sturdy VPN essentials along with unique privacy tools and built-in malware protection and ad-blocking. You'll even get a 30-day money-back guarantee so that you can try it out without risking a single penny.

ExpressVPN: the best VPN apps

ExpressVPN is an industry veteran offering a vast network of servers spanning 160 locations, including a few in and around Brazil, rock-solid security, fast speeds, and awesome streaming support. The highlight is its apps that are ideal for both beginners and experts alike. While it's admittedly pricier than the others, a 30-day money-back guarantee will allow you to test the service risk-free—and you also get a password manager, 1 year of unlimited cloud storage with Backblaze, and 3 months of extra protection for free on a 12-month plan subscription.

Surfshark: the best budget VPN

A great option for those pinching for pennies, Surfshark delivers unbeatable value for money—you get tons of server locations in Brazil plus more in neighboring countries, lightning-fast speeds, and reliable unblocking. The apps are all robust and easy to use, and while not as customizable, you can use the service on every single one of your devices at once thanks to unlimited simultaneous connections. Take advantage of Surfshark's 30-day money-back guarantee to see if it’s the right fit for you risk-free.

Recent updates

The best Brazil VPNs of 2024

I've leveraged my years of VPN testing and expertise to prepare this comprehensive guide where I recommend the five best Brazil VPNs on the market today. Only what's best for your privacy and massively feature- and performance-packed have made the cut.

Additionally, I've also considered factors like affordability and usability, so there's a perfect choice for every single user. Read on as we'll dig into how each service compares to the competition, recent test results, and all the features I did (and didn't) like.

NordVPN: the best VPN overall

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want an all-in-one security package. NordVPN is my number one choice for comprehensive protection, thanks to malware protection, ad-blocking, tons of other nifty privacy tools. ✔️ You want the best Netflix VPN. Irrespective of whether you're in Brazil or elsewhere, NordVPN can reliably unblock every single Netflix region. ✔️ You want the fastest Brazil VPN. NordVPN offers lightning-fast speeds, topping out at a super impressive 950 Mbps.

Avoid if: ❌ You value simplicity on mobile. Nord's map interface can be tricky to manoeuvre on smaller screens and the mobile apps are overall not as intuitive as ExpressVPN's. ❌ You want unlimited simultaneous connections: Although NordVPN's 6 connections is a decent offering, it can't beat Surfshark and PIA's ability to protect an unlimited number of devices.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ NordVPN delivers on every count and is rightfully the #1 Brazil VPN. It's rapid, the very best for bypassing geo-restrictions, and offers a complete security suite at very reasonable prices. Put it to the test with a 30-day money-back guarantee and find out why it's the best VPN overall.

Possibly the biggest name on the scene, NordVPN is a great choice for those looking for a well-rounded Brazil VPN. With over 6,000 servers in 110 countries, you can secure your device and escape surveillance and online freedom crackdown no matter where you are, including Brazil where the service boasts 20+ servers most of which are in the city of São Paulo.

One of the highlights of NordVPN is its all-in-one security package. In addition to VPN essentials such a reliable kill switch, top-notch encryption, and an independently audited no-logs policy, it also comes with a built-in antivirus, password manager, secure cloud storage, data breach scanner, and even cyber insurance—a full slew of tools to protect you from all sorts of cyber threats.

Then there are a couple of NordVPN specialties: Double VPN and Onion over VPN. Double VPN encrypts your internet traffic twice by routing it through two servers instead of one, and Onion over VPN gives you access to the super-secure Tor network without having to download the Tor browser.

NordVPN has, time and again, also proved to be the best Netflix VPN in my testing—and it can just as reliably unblock Disney+, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and other platforms as well—meaning it's an excellent choice for those who want to access geo-restricted foreign content in Brazil.

If that's not impressive enough, NordVPN is also the fastest VPN in the industry thanks to its WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol that churned out consistent speeds of over 950 Mbps in my recent speed-testing rounds. So, it can handle everything from streaming in HD to online gaming without breaking a sweat. Another highlight is its free Meshnet feature that allows you to connect and secure up to 60 devices over your own private network.

Since it's also the best VPN for UAE, NordVPN is famously well-equipped at bypassing governmental blocks on social media platforms, making it a popular choice for users in Brazil who want continued access to everyday apps such as Twitter that can potentially be banned by the Brazilian government.

All NordVPN desktop apps are attractive and easy to use, and although its map-style interface can be difficult to wrap your head around on the smaller screen of a mobile phone, that's just a minor inconvenience and doesn't take anything away from an overall simple service—which also comes with friendly 24/7 support in case you have any questions.

The #1 VPN in my testing, NordVPN delivers on every count, whether that's speed, security, unblocking, or value for money. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test the service without putting any money on the line.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design A little crowded, but generally fun and intuitive ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use The map interface is slightly complex on mobile phones, but everything else is top-notch ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance The fastest VPN I've tested ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks absolutely everything everywhere without breaking a sweat ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Rammed with security features for 360-degree protection ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 support with no shortage of helpful guides ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Modest prices and overall excellent value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ExpressVPN: the best VPN user experience

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Subscribe if: ✔️ You're a beginner. All ExpressVPN apps are easy to use and come with simple layouts, auto-connect, tons of helpful guides, and 24/7 support. ✔️ You want servers everywhere. In addition to Brazil, ExpressVPN has servers in 160+ locations in the world, meaning you'll have access to content no matter where you are. ✔️ Your top priority is privacy and security. With regular audits, a no-logs policy, and excellent encryption, you can count on ExpressVPN to keep you safe both inside and outside Brazil.

Avoid if: ❌ You're on a tight budget. ExpressVPN delivers good value for its price, but those after a budget VPN for Brazil should consider Surfshark. ❌ You want to cover a lot of devices. ExpressVPN allows just eight simultaneous connections, which is no match to Surfshark or PIA that allow you to protect unlimited devices at once.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ExpressVPN is one of the very best there is. It delivers fast and reliable connections all over the world, exceptional unblocking, class-leading customer support, and simple apps across the board. Take it for a test run with a 30-day money-back guarantee and see how it's a very close runner-up to NordVPN.

ExpressVPN is incredibly fast and secure, and has sleek and straightforward apps for all devices, including Chromebooks and Amazon Kindle. While it's slightly more expensive than the others, it offers a premium service with a no-quibble focus on privacy, making it a solid choice for Brazilian users.

It undergoes regular audits by independent third parties and has a clear-cut no-logs policy, an excellent kill switch, as well as RAM-only servers—meaning the company does not retain any information about you or your internet activities. This is an excellent showing considering that Brazil is known to force VPN companies to log user data.

A standout of ExpressVPN is its ease of use. All the apps, regardless of the device type, come with clean and intuitive interfaces with everything easy to find and understand. A big on/off button means that you can get connected almost instantly—and you can use the auto-connect to connect once and enjoy 24/7 protection.

Additionally, it auto suggests servers based on speed and has a simple list of servers along with a favorites section, making your VPN experience smoother and more straightforward. Simply put, ExpressVPN is one of the very best for beginners who are after a plug-and-play service.

While ExpressVPN might not have as many Brazilian servers as NordVPN or Surfshark, it has plenty in neighboring countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, and Colombia. Combine that with the fact that Express boasts one of the biggest server networks with over 160 locations, you'll be able to find a speedy and reliable connection irrespective of where you are.

Speaking of speeds, ExpressVPN is no slouch. It clocked over 750 Mbps in my recent tests, and while that doesn't blow the competition out of the water, it's still lightning fast for everything you will need it for. Remember, you only need 25 Mbps to stream HD or 4K content.

What's more, streaming support is top-shelf as well. ExpressVPN reliably unblocked everything I threw at it, including multiple Netflix regions, Prime Video, UK's BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. A slight downside is that it only offers eight simultaneous connections, so those who need to protect every single device in their household will be better off with Surfshark or Private Internet Access.

Overall, though, ExpressVPN is an industry veteran that prioritizes rock-solid privacy and ease of use—and along the way offers excellent unblocking and tons of freebies as well, such as a password manager and a Threat Manager system.

While its premium pricing puts it at a disadvantage to more value-for-money services like NordVPN and Surfshark, those who can afford it won't regret the purchase. Be sure to make the most of its 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out risk-free and see if it's for you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Intuitive and clutter-free design across all apps ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Awesome for beginners, as everything is easy to find and understand ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Doesn't top the speed charts but it's fast enough for everything ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Effortlessly unblocks content in Brazil and overseas ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Countless audits and top-notch encryption ensure complete peace of mind ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 professional assistance and a comprehensive set of help articles ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price It's worth the splurge but cheaper options are available ⭐⭐⭐

Surfshark: the best cheap VPN

Subscribe if: ✔️ You're a bargain hunter. Surfshark offers unbeatable value for money, with prices starting at less than $2.50 a month. ✔️ You need unlimited connections. With just one Surfshark account, you can protect all the devices of all your friends and family members. ✔️ You want a lightning-fast Brazil VPN. Surfshark is one of the fastest services in my testing, peaking at a blazing 950 Mbps.

Avoid if: ❌ You need a foolproof kill switch. Surfshark is overall very secure but I’ve noticed potential issues with its kill switch. NordVPN and ExpressVPN have excellent kill switches. ❌ You want a VPN for torrenting. Surfshark isn't quite as good as the likes of ExpressVPN when it comes to torrenting.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Surfshark is an exceptional value-for-money package, with the fastest speeds, unlimited connections, and good overall security. With more Brazil servers than any other top VPN, it's also an ideal choice for streaming local content—and its international coverage is just as impressive. Put it to the test with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

As the best cheap VPN overall, Surfshark is indeed great value for money, but it's still a fully featured VPN for Brazil that does more than just snap at the heels of the top two providers above. For starters, it offers around 32 servers in Brazil alone—and more in nearby places—which is more than what any other service on this list offers.

Taken as a whole, Surfshark’s catalog of 3,200+ servers is nothing to sniff at, either, especially considering that the servers are nicely spread out in over 100 countries. Next, it comes with excellent security—everything from a no-logs policy to industry-standard AES-256 encryption to split tunneling are all in place and work as advertised.

The list of offerings doesn't end here, though. Surfshark also offers a built-in antivirus, ad-blocking, MultiHop, and private DNS on every one of its servers, as well as a unique Incogni mode wherein it requests data brokers to delete the data they have on you. The kill switch is reliable, too, and while it admittedly failed on Windows when I tested it under extreme conditions, that's very unlikely to happen in the real world.

Performance is best-in-class, as Surfshark is one of the speediest services I've tried thanks to industry-leading speeds of over 950 Mbps—which puts it on par with NordVPN as the best VPN for speed obsessives.

It's not all work and no play for Surfshark, as it’s also an excellent streaming VPN, giving effortless access to the most mainstream streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and BBC iPlayer. This makes it a top draw for streaming heads in Brazil, whether that’s people who live there or those who plan on traveling to the country.

One of Surfshark's most exceptional offerings is unlimited simultaneous connections. You can install the Surfshark app on every single one of your devices and then share it with all of your friends and family as well. For those traveling to Brazil with a massive group, this alone makes it a better choice than most VPNs.

Speaking of the Surfshark app, you'll appreciate the interface's consistency across clients—and a one-click functionality similar to Express's makes Surfshark a remarkably solid choice for newbies. Lastly, you’re backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so in the unlikely scenario that it’s not for you, you won’t be losing a single penny.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results Feature Comments Rating Design Clean and minimalistic design ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Incredibly straightforward, perfect for those new to VPNs ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance One of the fastest services in my testing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Reliably unblocks every streaming service you can think of ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Potential kill switch issues on Windows, but everything else is flawless ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 support and tons of help articles ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Perfect blend of low prices and premium offerings ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best of the rest

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a Brazil VPN for Linux. PIA is one of the few providers to offer a GUI for Linux—even top providers like Nord and Express don't. ✔️ You want a VPN that has proven its claims. PIA has proven its no-logs policy twice in court, ensuring complete peace of mind. ✔️ You want to protect a lot of devices. PIA now offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can install it one every single one of your devices.

Avoid if: ❌ Speed is a priority for you. PIA isn’t slow, but if you’re after blazing speeds, go for services like Surfshark or NordVPN. ❌ You want a VPN that's easy to use. Filled to the brim with configurability, PIA definitely leans towards the more tech-savvy, and beginners may find it overwhelming.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Private Internet Access is an extremely secure and budget-friendly Brazil VPN that unblocks everything with ease and comes with unlimited simultaneous connections. While it's not as fast as the others and is admittedly more geared towards experts, you can try it out risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Private Internet Access (PIA), like Surfshark, is an excellent budget Brazil VPN that doesn’t compromise on functionality. For example, it offers unlimited simultaneous connections so that you can protect any number of devices with just a single PIA account. Its highlight, though, is its privacy-first approach and compatibility with Linux devices.

Firstly, it’s perhaps the only VPN service to have proven its no-logs claims in court, twice, making it a fantastic choice for those who want a proven track record of security. Not just that, but it has also made its apps open-source, so they're open for inspection to anyone who wishes to verify the VPN provider’s claims.

Secondly, PIA is the best Brazil VPN for Linux users. This is because it's one of the few services that come with a graphical user interface (GUI) for Linux installations—you won't find a similar offering with NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

PIA reportedly has over 20,000 servers in 84 countries in total, and while that's seriously impressive, it surprisingly only has a single Brazil server, which is one of the main reasons it's not higher up on my list. Still, with enough servers in places nearby Brazil (think Uruguay, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, etc), PIA should be able to give you easy access to local content in Brazil.

If you want to access geo-restricted foreign content while in Brazil, PIA, with dedicated streaming servers and near-class-leading unblocking capabilities, has got you covered. In fact, it was among the very few VPNs to reliably unblock every single streaming service in my testing.

What's not as great as I'd have wanted, though, is connection speeds. Peak speeds of just around 360 Mbps mean that PIA is no match to the likes of NordVPN and Surfshark. Also, PIA has tons of customization options, and while that's a big plus for tech experts, it makes it difficult to recommend the service to absolute beginners who would in all honesty be better off with ExpressVPN or Surfshark.

To its credit, though, PIA comes with 24/7 expert assistance as well as an in-depth knowledge hub with countless helpful articles—so, any queries you may run into can be quickly resolved. All in all, PIA is a superb bargain pick that asks for very little ($2.19 per month for a 2-year subscription) and delivers loads. Take it for a test run with a 30-day money-back guarantee and see how it compares to the top dogs.