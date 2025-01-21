This laptop screen extender helped up my multitasking game — and it’s $100 off right now

Even with one of the best laptops, you might feel like you don’t have enough screen real estate for all of your windows and apps. This is where a laptop screen extender like the Siaviala S6 can help since it lets you go from one to three displays in an instant.



Right now, the Siaviala S6 is on sale for $299 at Amazon, which is 25% or $100 off its usual $400 asking price. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen yet on this all-in-one solution to turn your laptop into the ultimate mobile workstation.

Siaviala S6: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This laptop screen extender lets you add another screen on either side of your laptop in either a portrait or landscape orientation. A magnetic stand holds up both 15.6-inch portable monitors but you can also use each one on their own. When it's time to go, the stand folds up and attaches to the back of the two screens which each feature three USB-C ports on the back.

With the Siaviala S6, you get not one but two 15.6-inch full HD screens you can connect to your laptop via USB-C. However, if you only have one USB-C port on your laptop there’s also a USB-C to HDMI cable included in the box, along with a carrying case and an extra stand which lets you use either monitor on its own.

Unlike the other portable monitors I’ve tried, one of my favorite things about the two that come with the Siaviala S6 is the fact that all of their ports are on the back instead of the side. This makes it easier to manage the cables going to your laptop and gives this laptop screen extender a cleaner overall look.

Modular with multiple orientations

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are a lot of different laptop screen extenders available but what drew me to the Siaviala S6 in particular is that it’s entirely modular. Both displays magnetically attach to the stand that goes behind your laptop and when it’s time to call it quits for the day, everything breaks down easily and fits into a small bag the size of a laptop case.

Another cool thing about this particular laptop screen extender is that in addition to landscape, you can use one or both monitors in a vertical position too. This is great for writers like myself as well as coders and anyone else that can benefit from seeing a full document or webpage without having to scroll.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Siaviala S6 has one more trick up its sleeve though. In addition to using each monitor on its own, you can also use them together in a stacked monitor orientation. That same stand that goes on the back of your laptop can be laid face down and then with an extender, you can have one monitor up top and one below. This way, you can use it with your desktop or one of the best mini PCs while at home or with your laptop on the go.

After trying out the Siaviala S6 with my own laptop, it’s hard to go back to just a single screen. If you too want to be able to recreate the multi-monitor experience with your own laptop, this deal is worth jumping on before it’s gone.