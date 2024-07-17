I review monitors for a living, and these are the best Prime Day deals I've seen

We're in the throes of Amazon's big summer Prime Day sales event, and it's a great time to save serious money on gear you've been meaning to buy all year.

I know I for one have been meaning to pick up a new monitor for ages now because my aging 1080p 24-incher just doesn't cut it anymore. I'm lucky enough to get to test and review some of the best monitors on the market for work, and having all these killer displays coming across my desk has given me ample time to see how much greener (and sharper, and more vibrant) the grass looks on the other side of the OLED divide.

That's why I'm seriously considering pulling the trigger on a new 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED monitor, which was $1,699 and is now $999 @ Amazon for a limited time. Sure, $1k is a serious chunk of change to drop on a new monitor, but this 3.5K OLED ultrawide curved display would be a serious upgrade for my PC setup.

But you don't have to spend that much to get a great deal on a display this Prime Day—I know because I've been scouring the Internet all week, and I've hand-picked my favorite monitor deals to share with you here.

So whether you're looking to spend $100 or $1,000 on a new monitor, I think these deals are some of the best you can get this week.

Productivity monitor deals

Samsung 22" T350 Series: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

This 22-inch Samsung T350 series monitor is perfect for those with small desk setups. This 1080p IPS monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate and is compatible with AMD FreeSync — both of which ensure images move smoothly. Right now, you can get it for under $90.

HP Series 5 27": was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

Amazon isn't the only vendor slashing prices. Best Buy is now offering this 27-inch work monitor for a nice discount. The monitor features FHD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate.

Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K USB-C monitor: was $369 now $236 @ Amazon

The 27-inch Dell S2721QC is a solid productivity monitor that offers 4K resolution, and right now it's on sale for over $100 off. The 8ms response time isn't great gaming, but it's perfectly fine for work. And if you want great deals on a gaming monitor, just scroll down.

Gaming monitor deals

Acer 23" 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Acer KC242Y is a no-frills gaming monitor that won't break the bank. It features a 23.8-inch 1080p panel with 100Hz refresh, 1ms response time, and VGA/HDMI connectivity. It also has a Low Blue Light feature for those times you find yourself in front of the screen for prolonged hours. It's now at its cheapest price ever in this Prime Day monitor deal.

LG UltraGear QHD 34" curved gaming monitor: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

This 34-inch monitor is ultra-wide and curved, for an immersive experience, with a QHD 1440p resolution, for a much more detailed image than 1080p. It features a fast refresh rate of 160Hz, a 5ms response time to reduce ghosting and Dynamic Action Sync to mitigate input lag.

Gigabyte 32" 4K Monitor: was $629 now $499 @ Amazon

This 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) curved gaming monitor supports HDR and comes with an adjustable stand, a good port array and a built-in KVM switch feature that lets you use the same mouse, keyboard and monitor across multiple devices.

LG UltraGear 45" OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,699 now $999 @ Amazon

The LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B is an ultrawide 3.5K OLED curved gaming monitor that's great for gaming, and right now it's $700 off. This 45-inch display offers you 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, along with Nvidia G-Sync for keeping framerates tight during intense gaming sessions.