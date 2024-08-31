Hurry! This Labor Day deal slashes up to $1,000 off the MacBook Pro M3 Max

The MacBook Pro M3 is easily one of the best laptops on the market, and right now you can get it for the best price ever. Amazon and Best Buy are slashing prices on all M3 MacBook Pro models this Labor Day weekend, but the winner for best deal goes to the latter — so long as you already have a My Best Buy membership, that is.

Right now My Best Buy members can get the MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max/48GB/1TB) for $2,999 at Best Buy . That's $1,000 off its full retail price, and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's most powerful MacBook. This model packs 48GB of unified memory, 1TB of storage and the latest-and-greatest in Apple silicon, the beastly M3 Max chip. If you aren't subscribed to the retailer's loyalty program, you can still save $500 off the usual retail price of $3,999. You can also get the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max from Amazon for the same price of $3,499.

This is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen so far this year, so run, don't walk, to get in on this deal before it's gone.

MacBook Pro 16” (M3 Max/48GB/1TB): was $3,999 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

The ultimate MacBook is on sale for $1,000 off in this exclusive deal for My Best Buy members. In our M3 Max MacBook Pro review, we said this laptop “delivers astounding performance.” This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on-the-go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU, 48GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and it comes in the sleek Space Black color option.

This machine packs some serious power under the hood, as we saw in our MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max review . The M3 Max chip offers blazing-fast performance, outperforming many Windows laptops we've tested. Editing photos and video is a breeze on this laptop, and it handles most daily tasks without breaking a sweat, even when multiple tabs and applications are open.

Plus, it has impressive battery life — our tests showed 17 hours and 11 minutes on a single charge. Equally impressive is its 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that's ideal for creative work and watching movies, with a peak brightness of 1,546 nits and excellent color accuracy. The audio system is worth shouting out as well, as with four force-canceling woofers and two tweeters in its audio system, the MacBook Pro delivers excellent, rich sound quality.

While MacBooks aren't typically known for gaming, the MacBook Pro M3 Max breaks that mold. It handled graphically demanding games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Lies of P like a champ with outstanding visuals and consistently high frame rates. While you might get more value with a dedicated gaming laptop, this machine is a great choice if you want a work laptop that can also handle gaming.