I can't believe this RTX 4060 laptop is so cheap for Amazon's Big Spring sale

If you're in the market for a big-screen laptop with serious power and you don't want to spend a lot, I have found a great bargain as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Right now you can grab the Asus VivoBook Pro 16 for just $1,199 at Amazon. That's $300 off the regular price for a laptop that can give the MacBook Pro M3 a run for its money, especially in the gaming department.

Asus VivoBook Pro 16: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BXRPCQZ5%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Big screen meets big power with the Asus VivoBook Pro 16, a Windows 11 laptop that packs some serious specs. You get a beefy 13th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $300 off the regular price. This is a great laptop for content creators and a solid MacBook Pro alternative for way less money.

The Asus VivoBook Pro 16 specs are quite impressive for the price, which includes a 13th gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. And when work is done you can play the best PC games with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

The 16-inch display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, so you won't get 4K visuals, but you should be able to edit photos and videos with ease and enjoy strong sustained performance thanks to the Asus IceCook Plus cooling system. And you'll look good doing it with the ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels on this panel.

Other highlights on the VivoBook Pro 16 include a 180-degree hinge for maximum flexibility, a dedicated MUX Switch for optimized gameplay and AI noise cancelation for video calls with less distractions. The Webcam Shield is also a nice touch for increased privacy.

Add in a full suite of ports that include USB A, USB C and HDMI, plus Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and you have an excellent powerhouse for less. For more deals see our Amazon Big Spring Sale live blog.