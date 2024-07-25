This new RTX 4090, 240Hz beast could be the gaming laptop of my dreams — and you can buy it right now

News
By
published

Maingear isn't messing around with its latest laptop

Maingear ML-17 gaming laptop in black against a yellow background.
(Image credit: Maingear)

To quote a certain wrinkly Sith Lord: “POWER! UNLIMITED POWER!!!” That sure seems like what Maingear’s freshly announced ML-17 gaming laptop could bring to the table. Available to buy immediately, this beast of a portable PC starts at $3,899. Yes, that’s a whole lot of cheddar, but dang are you getting some seriously tasty components for all the wads of cash.

The headline tech to get you all hot and bothered under the collar when it comes to this laptop? The Maingear ML-17 features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and sports a 17.3-inch 16:9 QHD screen (2560 x 1440) with a 240Hz refresh rate. Said display also supports G-Sync, ensuring playing the best PC games on this machine should be stutter-free with nary a hint of screen-tearing. 

Maingear’s ultra powerful gaming laptop also goes all out on the memory and storage front. Not only can it be upgraded with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM (clocked to 4,800MHz), you can also opt to install up to three 4TB M.2 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs in this bad boy. That’s frankly a ludicrous amount of storage, but hey, I’m into it. 

When it comes to ports, the Maingear ML-17 has 2x Thunderbolt 5, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 connections, a single DisplayPort, an HDMI slot, LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. So yeah, this baby ain’t lacking in the ports department. 

It’s also future-proofed up the wazoo, thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 support. Circling back to display features, the ML-17 can also be hooked up to either a duo of 6K monitors or a single 8K screen. Although even with this laptop's RTX 4090 GPU, you’re not going to be playing the best Steam games at 240 fps in 8K.

Finally, Maingear are going big on customization options with the ML-17. Available in a variety of pre-selected designs with matching desktop wallpapers, users also have the option of providing Maingear with their own unique art designs to create a highly bespoke gaming laptop that can look as funky as you want.

So if you happen to have money to burn and are in the market for a gaming PC with an almost unreasonable level of potential power, the Maingear ML-17 could be the dream machine you and all that lotto money have been waiting for. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 49 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
1
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch)
2
Alienware x14 R2 GAMING...
Dell
$1,799.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
3
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming...
Amazon
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
4
MSI Cyborg 15 A13ve Laptop -...
Walmart
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
5
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
6
MSI Cyborg 15 A13VE Laptop,...
antonline
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
7
MSI - Cyborg 15.6" 144hz...
Best Buy
$1,099.99
View
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
(1TB Intel Core i7)
8
Samsung - Galaxy Book3 Ultra...
Best Buy
$2,399.99
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
9
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
10
SAMSUNG - Galaxy Book3 Ultra...
Amazon
$1,999
View
Load more deals
Dave Meikleham
Dave Meikleham
UK Computing Editor

Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal. 