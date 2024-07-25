This new RTX 4090, 240Hz beast could be the gaming laptop of my dreams — and you can buy it right now

To quote a certain wrinkly Sith Lord: “POWER! UNLIMITED POWER!!!” That sure seems like what Maingear’s freshly announced ML-17 gaming laptop could bring to the table. Available to buy immediately, this beast of a portable PC starts at $3,899. Yes, that’s a whole lot of cheddar, but dang are you getting some seriously tasty components for all the wads of cash.

The headline tech to get you all hot and bothered under the collar when it comes to this laptop? The Maingear ML-17 features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and sports a 17.3-inch 16:9 QHD screen (2560 x 1440) with a 240Hz refresh rate. Said display also supports G-Sync, ensuring playing the best PC games on this machine should be stutter-free with nary a hint of screen-tearing.

Maingear’s ultra powerful gaming laptop also goes all out on the memory and storage front. Not only can it be upgraded with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM (clocked to 4,800MHz), you can also opt to install up to three 4TB M.2 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs in this bad boy. That’s frankly a ludicrous amount of storage, but hey, I’m into it.

When it comes to ports, the Maingear ML-17 has 2x Thunderbolt 5, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 connections, a single DisplayPort, an HDMI slot, LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. So yeah, this baby ain’t lacking in the ports department.

It’s also future-proofed up the wazoo, thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 support. Circling back to display features, the ML-17 can also be hooked up to either a duo of 6K monitors or a single 8K screen. Although even with this laptop's RTX 4090 GPU, you’re not going to be playing the best Steam games at 240 fps in 8K.

Finally, Maingear are going big on customization options with the ML-17. Available in a variety of pre-selected designs with matching desktop wallpapers, users also have the option of providing Maingear with their own unique art designs to create a highly bespoke gaming laptop that can look as funky as you want.

So if you happen to have money to burn and are in the market for a gaming PC with an almost unreasonable level of potential power, the Maingear ML-17 could be the dream machine you and all that lotto money have been waiting for.

