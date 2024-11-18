Act fast — This Acer RTX 4080 gaming laptop is $500 off for a limited time ahead of Black Friday

We're less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving here in the U.S. and you know what that means: Black Friday deals are starting to pile up!

It's a great time to buy pricey items like laptops and PCs because retailers around the country roll out big discounts to entice shopppers. For example, the beefy Acer Predator Helios 18 gaming laptop is $1,999 at Best Buy. That knocks $500 off the usual $2,499 asking price, which makes this well-specced machine an even more enticing purchase.

Acer Predator Helios 18: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios 18 is a 18-inch gaming laptop with enough power to run any game well. This Abyssal Black model comes with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display has a 240Hz refresh rate for fast-moving gameplay.

While we haven't had a chance to review this 18-inch model of the Predator Helios yet, we've reviewed a number of Acer Predator gaming laptops in the past and they've always impressed with good performance for the price.

This model of Acer Predator Helios 18 should be more than powerful enough to run the best PC games at good to great framerates on its 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 240Hz display.

That's because inside this Abyssal Black gaming laptop you get a high-end 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX cPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storing all your games.

That's more than enough power to rival a desktop gaming PC, and this laptop can sometimes feel like one thanks to its massive 18-inch display and hefty 7+ pound frame. Factor in the likely poor battery life while gaming, and you start to see why I think of this as a gaming PC you can carry around in a backpack rather than a gaming laptop.

Plus, this gaming beast supports Wi-Fi 7 for speedy wireless and also sports an RJ-45 Ethernet jack so you can plug into wired Internet. It has all the ports you need for gaming, too, including both USB-C and USB-A ports (so you can use old and new accessories) and an HDMI port if you want to game on an external display. There's also a headphone jack and a microSD card slot thrown in for good measure.

This is a massive (and massively powerful) 18-inch gaming machine, and right now is a great time to get one at a steep discount. It's one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals I've seen so far, so if it calls to you make sure to snag it before it's sold out!