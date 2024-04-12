Act fast! This iMac M3 deal won't last long — save $150 now at Amazon

If your trustworthy iMac is starting to show its age, it's time to treat yourself to a bit of spring cleaning. Amazon has a killer deal on the latest iMac M3 going on right now that makes it cheaper than ever to upgrade to the most powerful slices of Apple silicon yet.

Right now you can get the 2023 iMac 24-inch (M3/256GB) on sale for $1,149 at Amazon. That's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's newest iMac M3. Not to mention it's also one of the best Apple deals on the market today.

Apple iMac (M3/256GB/8-core GPU): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5JGD9X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is twice as fast as its predecessor. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-m3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iMac M3 review, we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple iMac (M3/256GB/10-core GPU): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5GQSPV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Amazon also has the 10-core GPU/256GB M3 iMac on sale for $150 off. This one is available in five colors and packs even more processing power to make multitasking a breeze.

Both the 8-core and 10-core GPU models as well as the 256GB and 512GB iMac M3 are on sale. Just be sure to note that you'll need to click on an on-page coupon before you add it to your cart to see the final deal price at checkout.

We consider the latest M3-powered iMac to be one of the best all-in-one computers out there. This model offers all the same benefits of its predecessor, from the elegant, colorful design to the eye-catching, remarkably thin display and great speakers. Thanks to the cutting-edge Apple M3 chip, this iMac surpasses its predecessors at multitasking and gaming.

In our iMac M3 review, we called it the best iMac yet and the best all-in-one desktop for families. In our testing, we never felt bogged down by the system's lack of resources, and we were able to seamlessly jump from task to task while keeping over 20 tabs open in Chrome and streaming music from iTunes with absolutely zero slowdown. In our Geekbench 5 (single-core) test, the new iMac hit a 2,235 score. By comparison, the HP Envy 34 (2022) scored 1,621 and the iMac M1 scored 1,739.

It's rare to see deals on Apple's latest iMac outside of a retail holiday. So we recommend you snatch up this deal before it expires.