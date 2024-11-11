Act fast! Save nearly $100 off the new Apple iMac M4 in early Black Friday deal

Although Black Friday is three weeks away many retailers are already slashing prices in anticipation of the big sales event. If you’re looking to save money on one of Apple’s new Macs, we’ve found a deal that’s hard to ignore.

Right now, the new Apple iMac M4 is on sale for $1,204 at Amazon. That’s $95 off this computer’s starting price, which is quite nice. This sale is only for the silver and green color options, but no matter which one you choose, you’re getting one of the best all-in-ones and one of the best computers out there.

Apple iMac (M4): was $1,299 now $1,204 at Amazon US The iMac M4 delivers all the strengths of the iMac with the added juice provided by Apple's M4 chip, delivering better performance than any iMac to date. However, a lack of meaningful improvements over older models means iMac M3 owners need not rush out to upgrade.

As we said in our Apple iMac M4 review, this new all-in-one looks virtually identical to previous models like the Apple iMac M3. However, this updated iMac packs the powerful Apple M4 chip that takes performance to new heights while supporting Apple Intelligence features. You’ll also find other small but welcome improvements, such as double the RAM, a better webcam and an upgrade to USB-C for accessories.

The iMac M4’s 24-inch (4480 x 2520 pixels) display delivers bright and colorful images. TV shows and movies appear sharp and vivid no matter how old they are. In our testing lab, we found that the new computer’s display performs nearly identically to its predecessor, with a peak brightness of 513 nits. We wish the iMac M4 offered HDR support or OLED options, but it’s hard to complain when the brightness and overall image quality look this good.

The iMac M4 is the fastest iMac yet thanks to the M4 chip. In our lab test, it sped past its predecessors, handily improving on its M3- and M1-equipped counterparts. Thanks to the M4 processor, the new iMac is also a capable gaming machine, especially with Mac-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil 4. On top of that, the iMac M4 also packs incredibly powerful speakers and a sharp 12MP webcam that helps you look your best.

While the iMac M4 isn’t a huge upgrade from the iMac M3, it’s still a fantastic all-in-one for anyone who owns an older model or who’s new to the Apple ecosystem. With a vibrant display, powerful performance and minor but useful design tweaks, the Apple iMac M4 is worth considering—especially at this lower Black Friday price.