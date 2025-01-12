I photographed Christmas with two film cameras — here’s why I’m glad I ditched my smartphone

The holidays are always a magical time, as the decorations go up and the streets are decorated with gorgeous lighting — offering up plenty of photo ops for families, friends, individuals, and photographers too. In 2024, I spent Christmas in London, the U.K.'s capital that attracts millions of tourists from all over the world, especially in December. And I was very lucky to have been testing two film cameras too. So, I ditched my trusty Google Pixel 7 Pro and relied on the 35mm film format only.

The cameras? A Novocolor Swiss+Go and a Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame. The results, you ask? Fantastic, with that lovely vintage aesthetic social media has been gaga about these past few years.

Kodak Ektar H35: $44 at Amazon The Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame is fantastic value for money as it essentially doubles the shot-count. It takes lovely, lo-fi photos, and it’s easy to use and highly portable. Also, if you want to get creative with pictorial storytelling, you can use this camera to create diptychs.

Novocolor Swiss+Go: £39 at Amazon The Novocolor Swiss+Go does just that. This easy-to-use reusable camera takes fantastic and detailed shots in bright conditions, and it’s very portable, making it the ideal travel companion. It’s great value for money too.

As a reviews writer at Tom's Guide, I have the pleasure of testing some of the best cheap cameras, and I'd highly recommend you, dear reader, to ditch your digital camera or smartphone and grab a film camera for a spell in 2025. Trust me, you won't regret it. Let me show you why.

Walking in a winter wonderland

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame camera. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Future)

In all of my film camera reviews so far, I've mentioned that low-light performance is hit-or-miss. That's because these cameras aren't equipped with the same technology you'll find in the best mirrorless cameras. These cheap film cameras usually have an aperture of f/9 which means the lens aperture can’t be widened to let more light through. Still, when streets are lit up for Christmas lights, the camera can capture it with the wonderful vibe. Just look at that example above.

The above photos were taken on a Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame camera and you do lose some detail. For example, you can't see the crowd of people in the second photo and can only see the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland sign. But I still really like the photo. And how gorgeous is the photo of the carousel? The Ektar H35 produces lo-fi images and it's an aesthetic I've fallen in love with.

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a Novocolor Swiss+Go 35mm camera. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Future)

Moving on to the Novocolor Swiss+Go, the photo above is one of my favorites I've captured with any camera so far. This (artificial) Christmas tree was set up in Cabot Circus in Bristol, England and I love how the camera has captured it. You can see some color fringing — or chromatic aberration — in a few places, but even with it, the photo has captured the magic of Christmas. I also really like that you can make out the people standing underneath the tree which adds some nice context to an otherwise static image.

Santa, tell me... how easy it is

A Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame film camera. (Image credit: Future)

If you're considering taking up photography as a hobby or have only ever used your smartphone, don't worry — film photography is easy as ABC. Pick up either of these two cameras for less than $50 and you'll see what I mean. Both the Novocolor Swiss+Go and the Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame have very straightforward control schemes with just a few buttons you need to acquaint yourself with. The only thing that may confuse you is loading film. Here's a handy tutorial that applies to most film cameras.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 Taken on a Novocolor Swiss+Go 35mm camera. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame camera. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Once you've loaded up the film, you can start snapping straight away. Just remember to use the film winder to advance the film, otherwise you won't be able to take a photo. And that's another fun aspect of film cameras: the film winder! Unless you've done it, you won't know just how good it feels.

Film cameras are so loveable. You can see a couple more examples above. While the first photo of our Christmas dinner isn't in focus, it still looks great. Therein lies the charm. Imperfection in photos is reminiscent of a simpler time, and carries that feeling of nostalgia many of us crave (or at least I do).

All I want for Christmas is... film

Image 1 of 3 Taken on a Novocolor Swiss+Go 35mm camera. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame camera. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) Taken on a Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame camera. (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Of the two film cameras I mentioned, the Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame is a standout. This reusable camera uses just half a frame, essentially doubling the shot-count and bringing down film and processing costs. That means if you're using a 24-exposure roll, you'll get 48 photos. Similarly, 36 becomes 72. This played a big role in me giving the camera 4.5 stars which also earned it the coveted Editor's Choice Award.

Should you choose to go with a full frame film camera instead, like my beloved Novocolor Swiss+Go, don't worry; film costs won't burn a hole in your pocket even then. 35mm film is usually easy to procure. I used Kodak Gold 200 35mm film, a roll (36 exposures) of which cost me $11 / £11. Developing film costs $20 / £17 which, in the long run, can become expensive. You can always learn to develop it at home but this will require skill and investment.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Regardless of the camera you choose — or if you even go with the Kodak Ultra F9 — the photos will be fairly similar in terms of quality, but I can guarantee that you'll fall in love with film photography. It's one of the most satisfying, easygoing and charming types of photography, and I know for certain I won't be going anywhere without a film camera in my backpack.