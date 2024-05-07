Forget Chilly’s — I switched to the Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle and I’m not going back

I have been a loyal Chilly's bottle drinker for years now. They come in a range of sizes and colorways, they keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and they look pretty sleek. But when the Lululemon Back to Life Sports Bottle came into my life just over two months ago, my water bottle hierarchy did a full 180.

You might be thinking how someone can attend so much care and attention to what water bottle they like to use. But as someone who is very hot on staying hydrated and doesn't leave the house or go to bed without a vessel of water by her side, I take this matter very seriously.



If you happen to be toying with which water bottle to purchase right now then I recommend you check out our guide to the best water bottles. But first, let me explain to you why the Lululemon Back to Life Sports Bottle turned my head.

Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz: $44 @Lululemon

With an easy-to-open and leak-proof lid, the Back to Life Sports Bottle ensures hassle-free hydration on the go. Its double-wall construction prevents condensation, while vacuum insulation keeps beverages ice-cold for longer. Plus, the powder-coated finish provides a reliable grip, even during intense workouts.

It's much more practical to drink from

While I love the sheer size of my 33oz Chilly's bottle, I always find I end up wearing more of the water than I do drinking it. I even find that just removing the cap ends up in water dripping on me. This is due to the bottle having a very wide lid.

Although Chilly's sells additional lid styles such as a straw lid you can buy and attach onto your existing bottle, I don't want to pay extra for this feature. Enter the Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle which has a wide tube-like drinking port with a screwtop that you tighten around it when not drinking.

This bottle lid makes all the difference if you want to ensure the water is going in your mouth instead of down your chin. The only thing I have to make sure to do is regularly clean the tube top as my lip balm often gathers around it.

I'd definitely recommend the Back to Life Sport Bottle if you prefer a smaller space to put your lips around while you drink. Or, if you're more of a straw fan, you should check out Stanley's latest limited edition collection.

It's great for carrying around

I've had to make a size and liquid capacity sacrifice with the Back to Life Sport Water bottle, which is 24oz compared to my 33oz Chilly's bottle, but I think this is why I now take my Lululemon one everywhere with me.

It's got a skinny design to it, so it slides seamlessly into my work and gym bag, and I have experienced absolutely zero leaks to date. Plus, it's a lot less heavy to be carrying around with me all day.

It's worth noting that you are able to buy Chilly's bottles in 11oz and 16oz sizes too. I don't know whether it's because Chilly's bottles became too popular where I'm from, or because the Lulu bottle design is more to my taste, but I just seem to have taken a strong liking to the look and feel of the Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle design.

It doesn't have any odours

There is nothing worse than taking a big swig of water from a metal water bottle that's had water sitting in it for too long or simply hasn't been cleaned in a while. I found I was very often doing the old baking soda-and-water-soaking trick with my Chilly's bottle to get rid of the musty smell inside the bottle.

However, in the two-month period that I've used the Lululemon Back to Life Sports Bottle daily, I haven't faced any funky smells when going to take a drink. Of course, this may come further down my time with the bottle, but so far, I've been impressed with the odorless drinking experience I have with my Lulu bottle. It's enough to keep me on team Lululemon for the foreseeable future when it comes to hydration.