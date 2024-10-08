This new Fender x Teufel speaker just hit lowest price ever for Prime Day — and I’m listening to it right now

There’s nothing I love more than a brand-new product on the Prime Day deals list. And when it’s one of my best Bluetooth speakers ? I tested this speaker just last week and immediately loved the vibe, the sound, and the ease of use. The Rockster Go 2 is cool enough that I would take it to parties just to show it off. Now you can too with this lowest ever price.

Fender x Teufel Rockster Go 2 was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

I recently reviewed this portable speaker for Tom’s Guide — so recently, in fact, that the review is not live yet. That’s how fresh this deal is. When I spotted this deal on Amazon, I couldn’t believe it. Hasn’t this speaker just come out? Yes, and it’s already discounted. Fender and Teufel are treating us well this October Prime Day.

When I tested this speaker, I couldn’t believe how the thumping, groovy bass could be so powerful through such a tiny device. If the design didn’t catch your eye, the sound quality will make you do a double take. The battery life is immense — it tops out at 28 hours in eco mode — and the IP67 rating makes it a great option for taking out and about. Snag it now before it sells out in this lowest ever price deal on Amazon.

This tiny speaker definitely sounds bigger than it is. The sound is layered and dynamic and makes almost any track sound incredible. If that wasn’t enough, the battery life is epic. In low power mode, it lasts for up to 28 hours, making this ideal for day trips. And even if you take it to the beach or a rainforest, the IP67 durability rating means this speaker won’t die on you.