Grab the cheapest Sennheiser audiophile headphones I’ve ever seen — 40% off for Prime Day now

October's Prime Day deals are now into their second day, which means now is when the deals start hotting up. And I've just noticed you can get one of the best audiophile headphones, at a ridiculously low price right now.

The Sennheiser HD 560 S is currently just $125 at Amazon, that's the lowest price it's ever been. It's a massive 40% discount on what's already, in my opinion, the best value pair of audiophile headphones available.

Sennheiser HD 560 S: Was $229 now $125 @ Amazon

A near-perfect entrance to the world of audiophile headphones, the Sennheiser HD 560 S is our recommendation for the best value headphones for those who want to get the most detail out of their listening. In our Sennheiser HD 560 S review, we noted that despite the ability for the headphones to provide an "analytical" listening experience, they are perfectly suitable for a broader audience.

Designed for at-home, studio-quality listening, the HD 560 S is one of the best ways to get the most out of your music collection. With an open-backed design, you will get a highly accurate but broad soundstage that demands the highest quality recordings — the sky is the limit with the quality and level of detail available with this pair.

Don't get scared off, though. With an exceptionally comfortable fit and simple yet sturdy design, the HD 560 S is a great place to start if you want to give studio quality listening a try. Gamers will also find something to love — the enhanced sound detail works a treat for atmospheric games like the new Silent Hill 2 remake, and just in time for Halloween.

At the MSRP price of $225, the HD 560 S were already a great deal — it's all the more mind-blowing to see such a great pair of headphones reach such a low price. At just $125, it's a perfect entryway to the world of audiophile headphones for those who are interested, but may have been put off by the high costs.

I can't say for sure how long this deal will stick around so grab your pair before it vanishes. And be sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for all of the latest offers and discounts.