I got to wear the new Sony NFL Coach's Headset that all 32 teams will be using this season — why can't all headphones be like this?

You're going to be seeing Sony roaming the sidelines a lot this summer, from the New York Jets' newly installed coach Aaron Glenn to long-time veterans like the Steelers' Mike Tomlin.

Actually, they go head to head in week No. 1 in a very intriguing Aaron Rodgers vs Justin Fields matchup, but that's a story for another day. What brought me to NFL Headquarters in New York City recently was the new Sony NFL Coach's headset, and I got to try it on before the season kicks off.

Technically, this headset is designed only for the NFL's 32 teams. But after playing around with it for 30 minutes, I wish I could buy one.

Serious noise cancellation, killer mic

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony NFL Coach's Headset was built from the ground up to stand up to the noisiest stadiums in the league. That includes the Chief's Arrowhead Stadium and Lumen Field (Seahawks), whose fanbase is so loud, it's literally known as the 12th man.

Leveraging the same type of noise-cancelling technology that's inside the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, Sony says that each unit was tested using real crowd noises in excess of 100 decibels to "optimize the algorithm for in-stadium accuracy.

The Sony NFL Coach's headset also features a durable, custom-built microphone that explicitly designed to isolate and elevate the coach's voice.

According to Shunsuke Nakahashi (aka, Gator) a product manager for audio, at Sony, all you need to do to mute the mic is flip it up. Which is a smart way to prevent an unwanted hot mic moment.

Made for extreme conditions (and even temper tantrums)

(Image credit: Future)

We all know that NFL games can produce some pretty tough conditions. Just look at the Rams vs Eagles playoff game back in January? It became a snowy mess, and yet Saquon Barkley still managed over 200 yards rushing.

To better withstand the elements, the Sony NFL Coach's headset is built to handle rain, sleet and snow, as well as extreme heat and cold.

According to Gator, Sony took this headset in the freezer and shower to simulate the worst gameday conditions. And they also simulated the coldest and hottest dates in NFL history.

So how about coach's temper tantrums? The Sony NFL Coach's headset is build to withstand those, too, as it underwent thorough drop testing for sideline durability.

Can I get some headphones this plush, please?

(Image credit: Future)

Because an NFL game can easily last over 3 hours — and even longer with overtime — Sony gave the NFL Coach's headset extra padding around the earcups and the headband.

Not only did I feel powerful putting this headset on, I didn't want to take them off. Nothing against any of the other best headphones on our list, but this is next-level plush.

In fact, I was so impressed I suggested that Sony make a coach's edition of the WH-1000XM6, complete with the logo of your favorite team. Hey, it could happen.

NFL coach approved

(Image credit: Sony)

With a name like Sony NFL Coach's Headset, one would hope that Sony reached out to the NFL head coaches for extensive feedback. And that's actually how this headset was developed — with a continuous feedback loop from the coaches.

And without naming any names, Gator told me that many of the NFL coaches were quite vocal about what they wanted to see. And Sony visited the Rams' SoFi Stadium and the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field to gauge real-world performance.

“As a head coach, communication to my staff and players is everything. Sony took the time to understand exactly what we need — from clarity in noisy environments, to comfort and reliability when the pressure is highest," said Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, in a press release.

"This headset took all factors of the game into consideration, and I am looking forward to being able to rely on them during the game throughout this season and beyond."

Now, getting back to my idea for a consumer version....