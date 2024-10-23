I've been testing earbuds for all my life — here's the 10 best early Black Friday wireless earbuds deals right now

As the sun wanes in the sky and days grow ever shorter, we get ever closer to the approaching madness of Black Friday. But before the big day has even arrived, retailers are already reducing the prices of some of the best wireless earbuds, with big savings on some of my favorite models from a range of retailers.

A big part of what I do is keeping track of headphones, earbuds, and speakers deals to throughout the year. It’s so that I can make sure that you get the best price possible on the devices that you’re looking for. I’ve been testing headphones professionally for years now, and spend thousands of hours evaluating their performance to make sure that they’re worth your consideration.

There are some great prices out there already. The AirPods Pro 2 can be bought with $50 off at Amazon, which isn't their lowest but remains a solid deal. Google’s first generation Pixel Buds Pro are $60 off at Best Buy, alongside $30 off Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 3 at Amazon.

There are loads more out there as well — here are ten of the best.

The best early Black Friday earbuds deals

JBL Tune Flex: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The cheapest buds on the list are still no slouch. They feature ANC, great sound, and 32 hours of total battery life for a flagship-beating performance. All that for just $50 is a great deal. Even if you don't need a new pair right this second, these would work nicely as a spare pair in case your main buds get lost or damaged.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds might not be the current version of Beats noise-canceling buds, but they’re still a great option. I particularly like the color options of the Studio Buds, but they also sound pretty good as well. Noise canceling isn’t anything to write home about, but it's more than good enough for a sub-$100 pair of earbuds — which this deal makes them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: was $199 now $109 @ Amazon

Samsung’s previous generation of wireless earbuds also have a massive discount going on at the moment, which makes them a must-buy for Galaxy smartphone owners. They’re a very comfortable pair of earbuds, and while some of their features are Galaxy device only, they’re a solid earbud pick. This is the lowest price they’ve ever been, so you should be quick if you want to pick a pair up.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy

The original Pixel Buds Pro recently received an update in the form of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, but the older generation are still a great pair for Pixel phone owners. In fact, they’re good for most Android users, with their features still available on other manufacturers' handsets. They got a swathe of AI updates recently that make them super future-proof, and they still sound and look great. This is a great price, although we have seen them slightly cheaper before.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $158 @ Walmart

Bringing some of the best XM5 features to a lower price point, the tiny LinkBuds S are a very comfortable pair of earbuds. The noise canceling isn’t quite as good as the more expensive options (as you might expect), but they have great sound quality and a relatively comfortable fit. Battery life is reasonable as well at 6 hours. This isn’t the lowest price ever, but it’s still a respectable discount.

JBL Tour Pro 2: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Screens on earbuds charging cases are becoming more and more common, although JBL was the first company to make them available. The screen tells you the battery level, lets you choose ANC modes, and check other settings without having to pull your phone out of your pocket. They also sound really good, and they fit really nicely in the ear. This deal is only on the black colorway, so double-check before you add them to your basket.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

I still love my AirPods Pro 2, and while they’re not quite as good at ANC as Bose or sound as good as Sony, they’re still the best jack of all trades. They block plenty of noise, and the sound profile is nice and neutral. I think the best bit is the force-sensitive panels on the stalks, which avoid annoying mispresses and accidental track skipping. This isn’t their lowest price, but it’s still a good deal on one of my favorite pairs of earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro haven’t been out all that long and they’ve already got a solid discount. This is actually their lowest price ever. They’re built around Samsung’s AI tech, which makes Bixby and other features even smarter. There are some features that are only available on Galaxy devices, but there’s plenty to enjoy for everyone else as well.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $279 now $221 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are still the best pair of earbuds that money can buy under $300. Their noise canceling is almost completely unbeatable, and the sound is amongst the very best in a pair of earbuds. This deal might not bring them to their lowest price ever, but it’s the best price you’ll find right now.