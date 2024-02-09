The Sony WH-1000XM5 just hit a record price low — how to get them

Presidents' Day is still a week out, but retailers are starting to offer some aggressive discounts. One of the best early deals I've seen comes courtesy of Amazon-owned Woot.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for just $279.99 at Woot. That's $20 cheaper than their Black Friday price and a new price low for these 'phones. To get this deal, you'll need to download the Woot app and make your purchase via the app (download for iOS or download for Google). Otherwise, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for these Editor's Choice headphones and one of the best early Presidents' Day sales I've seen.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $279 @ Woot

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. Note: You must purchase via the Woot app to get this price.

Price check: $328 @ Amazon | $321 @ Walmart

We rated the Sony WH-1000XM5 as the best headphones you can buy. They're the whole package — delivering awesome sound quality, top-notch ANC, and great battery life. Although they're usually on sale during major holidays, today's price is a record price low. It's worth noting that Woot describes the headphones as "unopened," which indicates this could be a returned product. However, they should be new if unopened.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we were impressed by these headphones' performance in almost every category. The XM5s produced strong, balanced sound with impressive levels of detail. And the ANC is just as good — our reviewer heard barely any outside sound during testing. They're not quite on the same level as the Bose 700, the best ANC headphones we've tested, but they're close.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones also have incredible battery life. They lasted as much as 30 hours with ANC, or up to 40 hours with ANC off. This smashes the battery life of the Bose 700 at 20 hours. Plus, the Sony WH-1000XM5 support USB-PD, meaning a 3-minute quick charge can get you 3 hours of listening time.

If you want the best headphones on the market — the Sony WH-1000XM5 are it. For more deals, check out our guide to the best headphone deals.