Huge Amazon sale takes up to 35% off Sony headphones — 5 deals I'd buy
Amazon is slashing the prices of some of the best headphones on the market
Amazon's latest round of headphone deals are here, and big news — some of the best headphones we've reviewed have been slashed in price. Whether you're looking for top-end sound quality or budget-friendly buds, there are options for everyone here.
Right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $328 at Amazon ($71 off.) They're our choice for the best headphones on the market, and they offer pretty much every feature you could want — long battery life, great active noise cancellation and excellent sound quality. Note that they sold for $299 over Black Friday, but this is the cheapest price we've seen for them so far this year.
Plus, the Sony WF-C700N earbuds are $89 at Amazon. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds we've tested in terms of value, and they're even better after this $30 discount.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Sony headphone deals at Amazon. For more, see the deals I'd buy in Samsung's spring sale, and this huge Skechers sale at Amazon.
Quick links
- Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset: was $99 now $78
- Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: was $119 now $89
- Sony SRS-NB10 Neckband: was $149 now $98
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $348 now $248
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $328
Best sales
Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset: was $99 now $78 @ Amazon
The Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset is an entry-level gaming headset designed for PS5 and PC. It packs 360 Spatial Sound, as well as consistently clear communications via its flip-up boom microphone. It's also super comfy even during long play sessions thanks to its ergonomic design. And your audio experience can be further customized thanks to the INZONE Hub.
Price check: $79 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $90 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Sony SRS-NB10: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon
If earbuds and on-ear headphones aren't working for you, the Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband Bluetooth speaker could be your perfect device. It's rated for up to 20 hours of battery life, has two built-in microphones for video calls and it's IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. Plus, it's lightweight and comfortable enough to wear for hours.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5 (below), they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on these, but is the best discount right now.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $248 @ Crutchfield
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 @ Amazon
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we said they're the best headphones on the market right now.
Price check: $328 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content.