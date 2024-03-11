Huge Amazon sale takes up to 35% off Sony headphones — 5 deals I'd buy

Amazon's latest round of headphone deals are here, and big news — some of the best headphones we've reviewed have been slashed in price. Whether you're looking for top-end sound quality or budget-friendly buds, there are options for everyone here.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $328 at Amazon ($71 off.) They're our choice for the best headphones on the market, and they offer pretty much every feature you could want — long battery life, great active noise cancellation and excellent sound quality. Note that they sold for $299 over Black Friday, but this is the cheapest price we've seen for them so far this year.

Plus, the Sony WF-C700N earbuds are $89 at Amazon. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds we've tested in terms of value, and they're even better after this $30 discount.

For more, see the deals I'd buy in Samsung's spring sale, and this huge Skechers sale at Amazon.

Best sales

Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset: was $99 now $78 @ Amazon

The Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset is an entry-level gaming headset designed for PS5 and PC. It packs 360 Spatial Sound, as well as consistently clear communications via its flip-up boom microphone. It's also super comfy even during long play sessions thanks to its ergonomic design. And your audio experience can be further customized thanks to the INZONE Hub.

