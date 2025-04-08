Shopify CEO says employees must prove AI can't do the job before any new hires are approved

Shopify, the popular service behind a lot of e-commerce websites, is making some big changes around AI. Most notably, teams will now need to prove a job can’t be done by AI before making any new hires.

This was announced in an internal memo released to the Shopify team, later shared on X by CEO Tobi Lutke to get ahead of a leak. The memo is a reflection on the current use of AI within Shopify.

While the memo mostly focuses on how employees should be using AI as much as possible to aid their workflow, and that they should improve their understanding of it, it also addresses a selection of changes going forward.

“Before asking for more headcount and resources, teams must demonstrate why they cannot get what they want done using AI. What would this area look like if autonomous AI agents were already part of the team? This question can lead to really fun discussions and projects,” Lutke stated in the memo.

The documentation also highlights that use of AI is “a fundamental expectation of everyone at Shopify” and that questions around use of AI will be added to the company’s peer review questionnaires.

The memo concludes looking towards Shopify’s future with Lutke saying “AI will totally change Shopify, our work, and the rest of our lives. We're all in on this! I couldn't think of a better place to be part of this truly unprecedented change than being here.”

