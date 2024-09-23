Jony Ive and Sam Altman working on an AI hardware device — here’s what we know

Jony Ive, the famed designer behind Apple's most iconic products is working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on a new AI hardware project. The exact details are unclear but it's a bold move to enter a space that has completely failed to find a hit product so far.

There has been speculation over a potential partnership between the pair for some time, with Ive finally confirming the project in a New York Times profile .

Very little is known about the actual product but the project has already been given initial funding from Ive himself, as well as a group run by Steve Jobs's widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. There is also rumor of $1 billion in funding from SoftBank.

According to The Verge there are already 10 employees working on bringing the new product to life, including two designers that worked with Ive on the iPhone.

The confirmation comes as Apple goes "all in" on AI with Apple Intelligence and Apple Visual Intelligence deeply integrated into the iPhone 16, MacBook and iPad. I've also previously speculated that the Apple Watch could be a perfect AI device.

What do we know about the Jony Ive AI product?

Ideogram concept of what a Jony Ive designed OpenAI AI product might look like (Image credit: Ideogram 2/Future AI)

It isn't clear how much of this will be driven by Altman and how much by Ive but Ive's company is leading the design effort. It is said to have stemmed from a discussion between the pair on finding hardware that better utilized the capabilities of AI.

According to the Times, they discussed the value of AI being able to “summarize and prioritize messages, identify and name objects like plants and eventually field complex requests like booking travel.” All of which can be done on any modern smartphone with AI enabled.

So far, everything I’ve heard about it sounds like what Rabbit attempted with the r1. A simple device that handles everyday computing without a traditional interface. But maybe with significant investment, OpenAI’s models, and Jony Ive — it might work.

The product is being developed in secret, to the same level that used to be the case with Apple products under Steve Jobs. All we know is that it will be a computing experience "less socially disruptive than the iPhone".

This suggests it will be a form of 'hidden technology' that works in the background without the need for constant interaction. We've seen some hints at this with the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, and it is what Humane attempted with the Pin.

I asked Claude to describe an AI device designed by Jony Ive, powered by OpenAI models and not as intrusive as a smartphone. It gave me a ball. Declaring it: "OpenAI Orb: a revolutionary AI assistant" capable of "delivering unparalleled intelligence in an elegantly spherical form that seamlessly integrates into your life and space."

