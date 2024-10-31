The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just hit its lowest ever price with this early Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's only been out for a few months, so it’s exciting to see that this early Black Friday deal pop up so soon.

Right now you can get the watch for just $491 at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve ever seen it and $57 cheaper than the deal available during Prime Day earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $491 @ Amazon

Samsung’s flagship smartwatch is reduced to under $500 for the first time with this early Black Friday deal — with all colors of the 47mm watch available at this price. It’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen the watch, which has a sportier and more durable design than the Galaxy Watch 7 and is one of the best smartwatches for tracking your activity available.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the top smartwatch in Samsung’s range, offering a host of upgrades on the Galaxy Watch 7 including a more durable design with an extra button and longer battery life.

It’s Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and right now it’s considerably cheaper than the best Apple watch, which is available for $729 on Amazon; $238 more than the Galaxy Watch Ultra is going for in this deal.

It’s the sportiest smartwatch Samsung has ever made, with the Galaxy Watch Ultra offering accurate dual-band GPS tracking and tracking running technique stats like vertical oscillation and ground contact time.

While it might not match the sports tracking of the best Garmin watches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a lot more smart features, and if you want a sporty Wear OS device it’s the standout option, especially at this knockdown price.