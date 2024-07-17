Prime Day Polar deals 2024 — don't miss these 6 deals on sports watches and heart rate monitors
Get up to 21% off top Polar devices this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is always a good time to hunt for deals on the Polar watches and heart rate monitors, and some of our favorite smartwatches available today are included in the sale right now.
Having tested every watch in the Polar range, and all of the brand’s heart rate monitors too, I’m particularly enthused by the 15% discount on the Polar Ignite 3 AMOLED sports watch, and the 15% saving on the Polar H9 chest strap heart rate monitor, which, brings it down to just $50.
I’ve picked out other top Polar Prime Day deals below as well, with options to suit all budgets. If you are looking for a new sports watch this Prime Day make sure to also check out our round-up of Garmin Prime Day deals.
Prime Day Polar Watch deals
Polar Pacer: was $239 now $189 @ Amazon
The entry-level Pacer is a great sports watch for beginners, or just any athlete who wants the basics covered well. It’s a lightweight watch with GPS tracking for your activities, and lasts up to six days on a charge. As part of the Prime Day sale it’s been reduced to $189, making it one of the greatest value for money sports watches available.
Polar Ignite 3: was $339 now $288 @ Amazon
The Polar Ignite 3’s star feature is its dazzling AMOLED display, which gives it the look of a smartwatch while it also offers the tracking and training analysis of a sports watch. It’s a great all-rounder for tracking both your everyday activity and workouts, and it’s dropped below $300 in the Polar Prime Day sale.
Polar Grit X Pro: was $559 now $475 @ Amazon
For those who need a more rugged and capable adventure watch, look no further than the Polar Grit X Pro, which has been reduced by $85 for Prime Day. It has navigation features that make it great for trail running and hiking, as well as tracking your other workouts and daily activity, and the hardy design meets military standards for durability.
Prime Day Polar Heart rate monitor deals
Polar H9 Heart Rate Monitor: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon
The Polar H9 is the cheaper alternative to Polar’s H10 strap and I found it offers the same high level of accuracy in tracking your heart rate during workouts. You don’t get some of the extra features that are present on the Polar H10, like on-board memory to store workout data, but if you just want an accurate HRM to link to a watch or app during workouts the Polar H9 is a great pick and reduced to just $50 this Prime Day.
Polar Verity Sense: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon
The Polar Verity Sense is a rechargeable armband heart rate monitor that’s a bit more comfortable and convenient to wear than the Polar H9 and H10 chest straps, while still being highly accurate in my experience. It’s been reduced by 15% for Prime Day, bringing it down to $84.
Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon
I’ve used the Polar H10 chest strap more or less daily for several years because it is the more reliable heart rate monitor I’ve come across, and so it’s one I always look out for in sales. This is not the cheapest price it’s dropped to, but the 15% saving you can get for Prime Day is welcome if you are looking for a top-notch chest strap and can’t wait for Black Friday.
FAQs
When does Amazon Prime Day 2024 end?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event that covers 16 and 17 July in 2024, with the sale ending at midnight on the 17th. New deals for Amazon Prime members will appear right up until it ends.
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.