Best Buy Apple Watch SE deals – save 20% off my favorite smartwatch right now

It's no secret that we're big fans of the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. In terms of value, it's the best smartwatch for most people, and right now, it's on sale for $50 off through Best Buy. But, you'll need to move quickly to snag one.
With multiple sizes and styles to choose from, $199 gets you an Apple Watch SE in 40mm, marked down from $249.
- 40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS): was $249 now $199
- 44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS): was $279 now $229
- 40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS+celllular): was $299 now $249
40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340296&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6340296.p%3FskuId%3D6340296&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199
In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch SE review, we called it the best way to get into the Apple Watch ecosystem with useful features like health and fitness tracking, Crash Detection, sleep analysis and more. This deal is on the smaller version of the device, with only GPS, no cellular connectivity.
44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340310&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-44mm-midnight-aluminum-case-with-midnight-sport-band-m-l-midnight%2F6340310.p%3FskuId%3D6340310&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $279 now $229
For those with larger wrists or those desiring maximum screen real estate, an additional $30 gets you the 44mm model. Aside from the screen, the larger model shares all the same core specs and features as the smaller one. Again, this is a non-cellular model.
40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS+celllular): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6533411&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-cellular-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6533411.p%3FskuId%3D6533411&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $249
If you're looking to add a data plan to your shiny new Apple wearable, this is the most affordable way to do it. Or, for $279, you can pick up the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6533435&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-cellular-44mm-midnight-aluminum-case-with-midnight-sport-band-m-l-midnight%2F6533435.p%3FskuId%3D6533435&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">44mm cellular-capable Apple Watch SE.
