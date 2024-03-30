Best Buy Apple Watch SE deals – save 20% off my favorite smartwatch right now

By Dan Bracaglia
published

You'll need to move fast to snag these savings

Apple Watch SE 2022
(Image credit: Future)

It's no secret that we're big fans of the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. In terms of value, it's the best smartwatch for most people, and right now, it's on sale for $50 off through Best Buy. But, you'll need to move quickly to snag one.

With multiple sizes and styles to choose from, $199 gets you an Apple Watch SE in 40mm, marked down from $249.

Best Buy Apple Watch SE sale

40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS): was $249 now $199

40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340296&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6340296.p%3FskuId%3D6340296&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199
In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch SE review, we called it the best way to get into the Apple Watch ecosystem with useful features like health and fitness tracking, Crash Detection, sleep analysis and more. This deal is on the smaller version of the device, with only GPS, no cellular connectivity. 

View Deal
44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS): was $279 now $229

44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340310&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-44mm-midnight-aluminum-case-with-midnight-sport-band-m-l-midnight%2F6340310.p%3FskuId%3D6340310&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $279 now $229
For those with larger wrists or those desiring maximum screen real estate, an additional $30 gets you the 44mm model. Aside from the screen, the larger model shares all the same core specs and features as the smaller one. Again, this is a non-cellular model. 

View Deal
40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS+celllular): was $299 now $249

40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS+celllular): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6533411&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-cellular-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6533411.p%3FskuId%3D6533411&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $249
If you're looking to add a data plan to your shiny new Apple wearable, this is the most affordable way to do it. Or, for $279, you can pick up the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6533435&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-cellular-44mm-midnight-aluminum-case-with-midnight-sport-band-m-l-midnight%2F6533435.p%3FskuId%3D6533435&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">44mm cellular-capable Apple Watch SE. 

View Deal

Want more great deals on cool tech? Right now, everything from Apple Air Tags to Nintendo Switch games to Bose audio equipment is on sale. Find all our favorite deals right here

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 

