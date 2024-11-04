Quick! Titan's best mattress for heavy people is 30% off in huge Veterans Day sale

The Titan Plus mattress provides superior support for heavy people seeking a good night's sleep, and you can save 30% at Titan in the Veterans Day sale. This pre-Black Friday discount reduces a queen size Titan Plus mattress to just $874.30 (was $1,249) — that's an excellent price for a specialist bed.

If you weigh over 250lbs, then you need a type of support that most of the beds in our best mattress guide can't provide. The Titan Plus has been crafted specifically for heavy people, with a total weight limit over 1,000lbs plus durability testing to ensure no sag.

We didn't expect to see a sale this good at Titan until the Black Friday mattress deals went live, so 30% off for Veterans Day is an early November treat. Read on to discover why you should buy the Titan Plus now.

Titan Plus mattress

Was from: $699

Now from: $489.30

Saving: up to $449.70 at Titan Mattress Summary: Precisely engineered to provide both comfort and support for bigger builds, the Titan Plus mattress rates among our favorite mattresses for heavy people. Featuring TitanCore durable coils combined with TitanFlex comfort foam, this mattress should offer sturdy pressure relief that doesn't start sagging after just a few weeks. The Titan Plus has a firm feel, making it best for back and stomach sleepers. If you're a side sleeper with a bigger build, we recommend upgrading to the Titan Plus Luxe. This sumptuous design features additional contouring foam to relieve pressure at the shoulders — a queen is $1,119 in the 30% off sale (was $1,599) Price history: There's typically a 25% off Titan mattress sale at any given time, with the discount increasing around peak sale days. We weren't expecting to see 30% off the Titan Plus return until Black Friday, so this Veterans Day sale is an unexpected bonus. A queen is only $874.30 (was $1,249), and a twin is now just $489.30, down from $699. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Should you shop the Veterans Day sale or wait for Black Friday?

Black Friday has historically been the best time of year to save on a mattress, but that's been slowly changing with more and more sleep brands announcing excellent discounts over other major sales days (such as Memorial Day).

We don't predict Titan offering anything better than 30% off for Black Friday (or Cyber Monday, another traditionally big sale). By shopping now, you can still enjoy a huge saving and when everyone else spends Black Friday fighting for a deal, you can stay snug and cozy on your brand new mattress.

However, if you're still on the fence, we do expect this deal to return at the end of November. And by then, most other sleep brands will have announced their Black Friday sales — in case you want to compare savings on all the best mattresses in a box.