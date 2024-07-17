I’m a sleep editor with a budget of $200 — here's how I'm updating my guest bedroom this Prime Day

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day, which means today is your last chance to pick up a top-rated mattress and bedding essentials at a discounted price. For me, this sale event is when I like to focus on guest bedding and accessories that will help my friends and family sleep better for less. I have a budget of $200 and pillows, bed sheets and mattress toppers are at the top of my guest bedroom shopping list.



As a mattress tester, I know that the best mattress will be one that suits a specific sleep style. But my guest bed will need to suit a range of sleep positions and body weights, so I'm going to give my guest bed some extra comfort and support with a mattress topper. The Prime Day mattress deal I have my eye on is the 15% off Sleep Innovations 4-Inch Cooling Comfort Dual Layer Mattress Topper.

Read on to see how I'm using the Prime Day deals to revamp my guest bedroom for under $200, kitting it out with new pillows, bed sheets and a plush weighted blanket.





I have a budget of $200 — here's how I'm updating my guest bedroom this Prime Day

1. Sealy Slumber Bed Pillows: was from $31.99 now $25.40 at Amazon

Budget remaining: $174.60

First up, let's make sure your guests have somewhere comfortable and supportive to lay their heads. You might recognize Sealy as the brand behind top-rated orthopedic mattresses, so you know that these pillows are made by a brand that you can trust. As well as being suitable for all sleep positions, I love that they're hypoallergenic - which is great news for allergy sufferers. They're crafted from recycled fill that gently contours to your head and neck. Right now, you can buy a set of two Sealy Slumber Bed Pillows for $25.40 (was $31.99).

2. Sleep Innovations 4-Inch Cooling Comfort Dual Layer Mattress Topper: was from $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon

Budget remaining: $81.11

We know from testing the year's best mattress toppers that depth is important when it comes to both comfort and support. And this Sleep Innovations mattress topper boasts 4 inches of cooling pressure relief. This mattress topper has an impressive overall rating of 4.4 stars from 31,600 reviews. The gel foam topper comes with a cool-to-the-touch cover and has a dual-layer design featuring 2" of cooling fiber-fill and 2" of responsive gel memory foam, so I know my guests will be both comfortable and cool All sizes are now 15 % off with Prime, reducing a queen size to $127.49 and a twin down to $93.49.

3. CGK Linens 4-Piece Sheet Set: Was from $27.99 now $23.77 at Amazon

Budget remaining: $57.34

I'm aiming for hotel-levels of luxury for my guest bedroom, so finding the right bed sheets (at the right price) is important. I'm going for the CGK Linens 4-Piece Sheet Set, which come in 26 different colors. These brushed microfiber sheets have an average rating of 4.5 stars, with over 333,280 verified reviews citing how these sheets feel soft and cool to the touch. The sheets are easy fit and come with deep pockets, so I know they'll fit over both the mattress and the topper.

4. Cottonblue Weighted Plush Blanket (15lb): Was from $66.19 now $49.99 at Amazon

Budget remaining: $7.35

Now that I have a mattress topper, pillows and comfortable bed sheet set, I wanted something to dress my guest bed. I've gone for the Cottonblue Weighted Plush Blanket, which is currently 24% off. This brings the price of a 42 x 78 " blanket down to $49.99. Not only does this throw look lovely at the foot of the bed, a decent weighted blanket can help alleviate symptoms of stress and anxiety. This one is 15lbs in weight, which is fairly average for a weighted blanket.

How to make your guest bedroom feel like a hotel

We all want our guests to feel comfortable and relaxed when they stay over, and they key to create a cosy haven they can feel at home in. If you're wondering how you can create hotel-levels of luxury in a guest room, there are certain easy fixes that cost very little.



For starters, clear any clutter out of sight - this is a place of rest, and not somewhere to store your exercise bike. As well as being clutter-free, it's important that the guest bed is comfortable and supportive. Take a look at our guide to the best mattress toppers if your bed needs a comfort boost. Finally, luxury bed sheets and a decent pillow finish off a guest bedroom.

